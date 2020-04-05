Here’s a wondrously bi comeback for that homophobic ‘Adam and Eve’ argument

We’ve all heard that tired “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve” motto. It’s been used by homophobes since at least 1977. But now, thanks to an unidentified Internet wit, we now know how to shut that argument all the way down.

As seen in a screenshot posted to Reddit, some hater wrote, “Being gay is a sin. Bible says Adam and Eve. Not Adam and Steve.”

And the hero of this story responded, “Not being bisexual is a sin. Bible says Adam and Eve. Not Adam or Eve.”

Unfortunately, there’s no Google record of this exchange, but we’ll always have the screenshot.

And for more levity, refer to God’s 2011 memoir, The Last Testament, ghostwritten by former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum: