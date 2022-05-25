Herschel Walker: Donald Trump “never said” 2020 election was stolen

Former football player Herschel Walker yesterday won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary. He will now face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.
As voters went to the polls, a clip of an interview Walker gave over the weekend went viral. In it, the Trump-endorsed candidate was asked by a reporter for Atlanta-based news station WAGA-TV whether he agreed with the former President’s claims about the 2020 election being “stolen”.
“I think you, I think reporters said that,” Walker pushed back. “I don’t know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me.”
“He says it over and over,” news anchor Russ Spencer notes.
“No, no, no, no,” Walker replies. “I’ve never heard President Trump ever say that.”
Spencer went on to press Walker, saying Trump had repeatedly made claims about election fraud.
“I’m not saying the president—but everyone knows that something happened in the election,” responded Walker, before going on to claim that Georgia’s own Stacy Abrams did not concede during her own 2018 defeat.
Spencer says that although Abrams did not immediately concede, she did not keep repeating claims of election fraud for 18 months, as Trump has done. Spencer says that if Walker disagrees with Trump, why doesn’t he just say so.
“But in that instance right there, I said, ‘Guys, there’s people that they’re unhappy with the election. Do you know what happened? I think something happened. I don’t know what it was—but something happened because people are angry,” Walker said.
Walker’s campaign teamed rolled back on other comments their candidate made over the weekend.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports Walker being asked at a Columbus rally if he would “stop the gay weddings.”
Walker has a gay son, Christian, who has built a large social media following with his far-right views.
Although the audio was not great, Walker could be heard responding, “each state should determine that.”
Walker’s campaign spokesperson, Mallory Blount, later issued a comment to clarify his position, saying, “Herschel understands that the Supreme Court has ruled on same-sex marriage and respects the authority of the courts. He didn’t mean to imply anything else.”
Walker comfortably won his primary yesterday, which will come as a relief to Donald Trump. The former president’s pick in the state’s gubernatorial race, David Perdue, was roundly beaten by Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.
Last night, Trump placed a call into Walker’s post-victory party. He told Walker, “You were the greatest football player but you’ll be an even greater politician and senator.”
Meanwhile, CNBC yesterday reported that seven Republican candidates endorsed by Trump had, according to Federal Election Commission filings, spent considerable sums at the former President’s Mar-A-Lago private club in Florida.
In total, their campaigns spent around $400,000 hosting fundraisers and other events at Mar-A-Lago. The biggest donator by far was Herschel Walker, whose campaign spent around $200,000. David Perdue’s campaign spent over $20,000.
shva08
The constitutional requirements for the U. S. Senate are: at least 30 years old, a resident of the state you represent, and have been a U. S. citizen for at least 9 years. It says nothing about ignorance, being divorced from reality, or suffering from brain damage.
Barrie
Yes… and that’s a damn, dangerous, shame!
My head and neck hurt from the constant shaking of my head in disbelief over the past several years.
Mister P
I’m beginning to think we should have some cognitive and reality tests for candidates and voters.
Covid Hermit
Completely agree!
scotty
and also anyone that wants to purchase a weapon or has a valid permit why not?
Barrie
Agree!
kish
Based on Walker’s thoughts on new gun laws after Texas, the CTE claim should be taken seriously
Covid Hermit
I believe the first time Trump more or less said the election was “rigged” or that Biden had committed “fraud” or that the election was being “stolen” was November 4, 2020 (the day after the election)…and he has only said it about once every five minutes since!
Polaro
There has to be some sort of psychological or social science to explain how people could support an obviously stupid and dishonest person like Walker or Trump. What is it we are missing about knowing how to convince people this is bad? How can we lose to people like this? I mean MTG won her primary. WTF?
Barrie
Shaking my very sore neck in disbelief (again).
I shared with my husband tonight that I’m beginning to lose hope, which I struggle to keep from happening.
kish
I just read an article that talked about the multiple times that Walker claimed to have not only graduated from the University of Georgia, but also was valedictorian. He actually left his junior year.
When asked about it, he claimed that he never stated that he graduated. There are quotes from interviews proving otherwise.
He is a dishonest person.
inbama
It will be interesting to see if by nominating a lying piece of garbage because of his race, Georgia’s GOP can succeed by splitting the black vote.
CNY1983
who would ever vote for that stupid moron? republicans thats who.
radiooutmike
The thing is with Walker, he’s probably walking around with CTE. So, may have a good excuse for being a big dummy a la Red Foxx.
Stefano
Yes, definitely, any moron can be elected (or potentially elected) in the United States. And you still believe in your democracy? Do you? You are really endocrinated, just like the Chinese and the Russians. So sorry for you.
Fname Optional Lname
Wait – he said:
“Guys, there’s people that they’re unhappy with the election. Do you know what happened? I think something happened. I don’t know what it was—but something happened because people are angry,”
and people will vote for him and his gay son will continue to believe Daddy is a super hero who knows best. How very sad indeed.
johncp56
Scummy sticky creep,
missvamp
liar liar pants on fire!
BoomerMyles
He’ll never get the white supremacist or racist vote in Georgia.
Kangol2
Oh, he’ll get the latter. He’s running against a very progressive Black Christian minister. Don’t think White racists won’t vote for him over Rev. Warnock, if they do vote in that race. Outright White supremacists are another matter and might not vote at all. Either way, the GQP’s goal is to split the Black vote in Georgia and install Walker to rubber stamp whatever corporations, billionaires, evangelical leaders, and Mitch McConnell want.