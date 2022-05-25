Herschel Walker: Donald Trump “never said” 2020 election was stolen

Former football player Herschel Walker yesterday won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary. He will now face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.

As voters went to the polls, a clip of an interview Walker gave over the weekend went viral. In it, the Trump-endorsed candidate was asked by a reporter for Atlanta-based news station WAGA-TV whether he agreed with the former President’s claims about the 2020 election being “stolen”.

“I think you, I think reporters said that,” Walker pushed back. “I don’t know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me.”

“He says it over and over,” news anchor Russ Spencer notes.

“No, no, no, no,” Walker replies. “I’ve never heard President Trump ever say that.”

According to Herschel Walker, Trump has never said the election was stolen. pic.twitter.com/3upEQg05ry — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) May 24, 2022

Spencer went on to press Walker, saying Trump had repeatedly made claims about election fraud.

“I’m not saying the president—but everyone knows that something happened in the election,” responded Walker, before going on to claim that Georgia’s own Stacy Abrams did not concede during her own 2018 defeat.

Spencer says that although Abrams did not immediately concede, she did not keep repeating claims of election fraud for 18 months, as Trump has done. Spencer says that if Walker disagrees with Trump, why doesn’t he just say so.

“But in that instance right there, I said, ‘Guys, there’s people that they’re unhappy with the election. Do you know what happened? I think something happened. I don’t know what it was—but something happened because people are angry,” Walker said.

Walker’s campaign teamed rolled back on other comments their candidate made over the weekend.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports Walker being asked at a Columbus rally if he would “stop the gay weddings.”

Walker has a gay son, Christian, who has built a large social media following with his far-right views.

Although the audio was not great, Walker could be heard responding, “each state should determine that.”

Walker’s campaign spokesperson, Mallory Blount, later issued a comment to clarify his position, saying, “Herschel understands that the Supreme Court has ruled on same-sex marriage and respects the authority of the courts. He didn’t mean to imply anything else.”

Walker comfortably won his primary yesterday, which will come as a relief to Donald Trump. The former president’s pick in the state’s gubernatorial race, David Perdue, was roundly beaten by Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.

Last night, Trump placed a call into Walker’s post-victory party. He told Walker, “You were the greatest football player but you’ll be an even greater politician and senator.”

Meanwhile, CNBC yesterday reported that seven Republican candidates endorsed by Trump had, according to Federal Election Commission filings, spent considerable sums at the former President’s Mar-A-Lago private club in Florida.

In total, their campaigns spent around $400,000 hosting fundraisers and other events at Mar-A-Lago. The biggest donator by far was Herschel Walker, whose campaign spent around $200,000. David Perdue’s campaign spent over $20,000.