Herschel Walker says he’s “mad” at Donald Trump

Has no one told Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former NFL player, Herschel Walker, the first rule of MAGA club? That you never openly criticize Donald Trump?

Walker last week won his GOP Primary in Georgia, enjoying an endorsement from the former President. Walker will run to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Trump even placed a phone call to Walker’s post-election victory party, which was broadcast to those in attendance, congratulating Walker on his win.

However, just a few days later, Walker is saying he’s “mad” at Trump.

Why? Because he says Trump is taking credit for persuading him to embark on his Senate run.

In an interview with rapper Killer Mike on Revolt TV, Walker said, “One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me.

“I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that ‘he’s going to ask Herschel,’ saying Herschel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’”

“So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked,” Walker said.

Watch below.

Walker went on to say that he decided to run after praying and asking God for advice. He said he hoped God would send someone else to it, as he was already happy with his life, but the message he received was that he needed to run.

It seems Donald Trump has not said a whole lot to Walker. Period. Just before his primary, Walker dismissed a reporter asking him if he agreed with Donald Trump over the 2020 election being stolen.

“I think you, I think reporters said that,” Walker retorted. “I don’t know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me.”

Walker’s awakening to Trump’s “alternative facts” prompted much derision online.

