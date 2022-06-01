Herschel Walker says he’s “mad” at Donald Trump

Has no one told Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former NFL player, Herschel Walker, the first rule of MAGA club? That you never openly criticize Donald Trump?
Walker last week won his GOP Primary in Georgia, enjoying an endorsement from the former President. Walker will run to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Trump even placed a phone call to Walker’s post-election victory party, which was broadcast to those in attendance, congratulating Walker on his win.
However, just a few days later, Walker is saying he’s “mad” at Trump.
Why? Because he says Trump is taking credit for persuading him to embark on his Senate run.
In an interview with rapper Killer Mike on Revolt TV, Walker said, “One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me.
“I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that ‘he’s going to ask Herschel,’ saying Herschel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’”
“So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked,” Walker said.
Walker went on to say that he decided to run after praying and asking God for advice. He said he hoped God would send someone else to it, as he was already happy with his life, but the message he received was that he needed to run.
It seems Donald Trump has not said a whole lot to Walker. Period. Just before his primary, Walker dismissed a reporter asking him if he agreed with Donald Trump over the 2020 election being stolen.
“I think you, I think reporters said that,” Walker retorted. “I don’t know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me.”
Walker’s awakening to Trump’s “alternative facts” prompted much derision online.
So, Herschel, if Trump’s lying about this, do you think it’s possible he’s lying about other things, too? Think about it. Take your time. It’ll come to you.
— Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@ScottWi15550784) May 31, 2022
So we are to believe that this guy woke up one morning and said “I want to get into politics. I’m going to run for US Senate in a State I don’t even live in.” 🤷♂️🤣
— Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) May 31, 2022
In all fairness Donald thought he was calling Kanye.
— j-Hyphen (@gioman62) May 31, 2022
Wait, so He admits he actually prayed to god that he send someone else to do the job, and god said NO, you are the only one able. FFS.
— Darcy🇨🇦🇺🇸🦇 🔈 (@TurbidCanuck) June 1, 2022
Herschel Walker apparently said “well I looked into things he said and social media wearing socks that don’t match mean that makeup in a distracted fashion can make words seem like they are different to the context in which food is served, or maybe not, depending on the weather
— Dr Audrey Glover (@DrAudreyGlover) June 1, 2022
Is he suggesting that Donald Trump is taking credit for something he didn’t do
— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) May 31, 2022
Those concussed voices in you head are not the Lord Jesus my friend. It’s #78, #79, #68, #72, etc.
— ilikegifs (@Bigkbeam) May 31, 2022
Huh… Then again, when it comes to Walker I am not 100% sure he’s grounded in reality enough to know whether Trump asked or not…
— Timothy Collins (@wookietim) May 31, 2022
6 Comments
Mister P
Two morons with big egos can’t get along. Gee, I’m shocked.
Cam
So Herschel is apparently not paying attention. That’s Trump’s thing, he waits until something happens or goes well, then jumps in and claims it was his idea.
LOL!! I love that the guy doesn’t get that! This should be fun.
jcool
i’m starting to understand his reasons for not debating his opponents in the primary.
Kangol2
“He said he hoped God would send someone else to it, as he was already happy with his life, but the message he received was that he needed to run.”
God sent someone else: his name is Reverend Raphael Warnock. Go back to your wealthy but troubled life, Herschel Walker, and spare the people of Georgia your MAGA-infused nonsense!
ZzBomb
The more this guy speaks, the less I’m worried about the midterms, and the more galvanized I am to vote Democrat.
Heywood Jablowme
The more this guy speaks, the more confident I get that Warnock can beat him… but I’m still worried! I sent a few bucks to Warnock.
I’m also confident that in the next few months J.D. Vance in Ohio will say many idiotic things (and Tim Ryan won’t) and in PA, Dr. Oz or McCormick will say many idiotic things (and John Fetterman won’t), but I’m still worried!