Herschel Walker’s gay son just shared his thoughts on Ukraine and we’re all a little stupider now

If you haven’t been paying close attention to the situation in Ukraine, now would be a good time to start.

This week, Russian troops started moving into the eastern region of the country, claiming the area is “independent” and, therefore, theirs for the taking. The Ukrainian government is now preparing for an emergency, calling up military reservists and urging any of its citizens in Russia to immediately evacuate. War is imminent. And nobody could care less than U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s 22-year-old gay son, Christian.

“Is it bad that I don’t give a damn about Ukraine since my own country’s being destroyed right now,” the social media influencer tweeted yesterday.

Spoken like a young narcissist who truly does not understand the implications of a country violating international law by invading a neighboring country, does not care about the number of innocent lives that will be lost, and is too myopic to see the devastating impact all this would have on the United States and its allies.

Of course, this isn’t surprising coming from Walker, a former competitive cheerleader who loves Donald Trump, believes Black people are “more racist” than white people, and objects to being called “gay”, preferring to be called “a conservative who likes men”.

Here’s how people are responding to his stupid tweet…

We can care about both. — Mitchell Karin (@MitchellKarin2) February 22, 2022

My OwN cOuNtRy Is BeInG dEsTrOyEd — Stirinup Chit (@LyingIsMyFav) February 22, 2022

Kind of — Martin Shewfelt (@martinshewfelt) February 22, 2022

It’s not the worst thing about you — JonnyPodrido (@rawcrawjaw) February 22, 2022

It’s going to impact as all. The war machine is back in business. — Whatthehellhappened (@cnotesoto101) February 22, 2022

Not bad, just short-sighted. What happens in Ukraine will directly impact to what extent our country gets destroyed. — Jenn (@seraphcaeli) February 22, 2022

You’re often complaining about gas prices, but this will make gas prices insane. There are many other issues, but there’s just one MAJOR one. — ✨Richard JMV✨ (@theonlyjmvx) February 22, 2022

You’re not the one that will have to go to the front lines and defend this. — Nikkie Love (@nikkie_morris) February 22, 2022

Uh… yeah. Global economics/relationships is an important thing to understand. — Still Wiz (@Still__Wiz) February 22, 2022

Did you care about Ukraine when your country wasn’t being destroyed? — Amelia Iris 🦄 (@AmeliaIris5) February 22, 2022

Son, you don’t give a damn because you’re not mature enough. As an Army Veteran it saddens me to hear this from you, especially someone whose father wants to be an United States senator. Grow up young man and don’t become a joke, reach for the stars and stop picking up rocks.🙏🏽🇺🇸 — Jerome McReynolds (@McJtmac7) February 22, 2022

