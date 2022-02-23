girl bye

Herschel Walker’s gay son just shared his thoughts on Ukraine and we’re all a little stupider now

If you haven’t been paying close attention to the situation in Ukraine, now would be a good time to start.

This week, Russian troops started moving into the eastern region of the country, claiming the area is “independent” and, therefore, theirs for the taking. The Ukrainian government is now preparing for an emergency, calling up military reservists and urging any of its citizens in Russia to immediately evacuate. War is imminent. And nobody could care less than U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s 22-year-old gay son, Christian.

“Is it bad that I don’t give a damn about Ukraine since my own country’s being destroyed right now,” the social media influencer tweeted yesterday.

Spoken like a young narcissist who truly does not understand the implications of a country violating international law by invading a neighboring country, does not care about the number of innocent lives that will be lost, and is too myopic to see the devastating impact all this would have on the United States and its allies.

Of course, this isn’t surprising coming from Walker, a former competitive cheerleader who loves Donald Trump, believes Black people are “more racist” than white people, and objects to being called “gay”, preferring to be called “a conservative who likes men”.

Here’s how people are responding to his stupid tweet…

