Herschel Walker’s incomprehensible climate explainer has the Internet asking WTAF?

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker has an impressive list of accomplishments. The Heisman Trophy-winning former pro football player is also an experienced mixed martial artist, and he even competed as an Olympic bobsledder in the ’92 Games. Along the way, he apparently picked up an advanced degree in climate science, as evidenced by a recent speech he gave on the intricacies of air pollution.

If it’s not evident we’re joking about that last resume bullet point, the breakdown he gave to a crowd of MAGA supporters will speak for itself… if you can follow it.

There are countless reasons to hope that Georgia voters reelect Walker’s opponent, freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, come November. Warnock’s support of LGBTQ rights are just one of the issues that set the two candidates drastically apart. But Walker’s explanation of climate science should also be a huge red flag, or red weather balloon in this case.

In Walker’s own words: “Since we don’t control the air our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up.”

The remarks come at the end of this short clip, which has since gone viral on Twitter:

Here’s how folks are responding:

