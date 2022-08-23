Herschel Walker’s opponent destroys him with one, brutally honest tweet

Sometimes, it’s the short and simple message that resonates the loudest. A tweet by the Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senator for Georgia, concerning his Republican opponent, former football player Herschel Walker, went viral yesterday.

It simply stated: “My opponent is not ready to represent the people of Georgia.”

My opponent is not ready to represent the people of Georgia. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) August 22, 2022

At the time of writing, the tweet had 50k likes and thousands of retweets.

It’s unclear what prompted Warnock’s tweet. However, Walker, a Republican, has consistently dodged invitations to debate Warnock ahead of the midterms. Walker’s campaign has also been dogged by ignorant comments and controversy.

“Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

Just this week, Walker made headlines for blasting the Biden administration’s climate, health care and taxes bill. Walker took exception to funds for more trees.

“They continue to try to fool you like they are helping you out. But they’re not. They’re not helping you out because a lot of money, it’s going to trees,” Walker said, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Don’t we have enough trees around here?” he added.

Walker has been savaged for his comment about trees hoovering up tax money. However, yesterday he doubled down.

“Yes, you heard me right…Joe Biden and @ReverendWarnock are spending $1.5 billion on ‘urban forestry’ and raising taxes on those making under $200k to pay for it. Yes, I have a problem with that.”

Yes, you heard me right…Joe Biden and @ReverendWarnock are spending $1.5 billion on “urban forestry” and raising taxes on those making under $200k to pay for it. Yes, I have a problem with that. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 22, 2022

Many were quick to point out the inaccuracy of Walker’s tweet. Only those earning $400k or more face a rise in taxes. Others said Walker should educate himself about the environmental benefits of more trees.

This is not the first time Walker has made head-scratching observations about climate change. Last month, during a public appearance, he said: “Since we don’t control the air our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up.”

Huh?

Online, many praised Warnock for his restraint in slamming Walker.

Senator Warnock is always gracious “Not ready” is the most charitable way to put it Since you’re a pastor I’ll translate: pic.twitter.com/nr3VQrniuM — Qondi (@QondiNtini) August 22, 2022

Others were less restrained in their criticism of Walker.

ideally you want a senator who has a pretty good idea of how many children they have — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 22, 2022

Herschel Walker issued a statement why he won’t debate: “Just name dates. But tapioca is sticky, you know. And I like the shapes that aren’t squares. Why do they call stuff on trees bark? Did you ever hear a tree bark like a dog? And carrots are not very friendly. I like blue.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 22, 2022

Your opponent is not ready to cook a Hot Pocket without supervision. — William W. Cummings (@wwcummings) August 22, 2022

Respectfully, Senator, your opponent is not ready to shop at Food Lion without a guardian present. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) August 23, 2022

I’m not sure he is ready to represent himself as someone capable to leave their house and go in public without a chaperone! 😬🙈 — BrianMGreen (@BrianMGreen) August 22, 2022

The tweet did also elicit plenty of comments from Walker supporters, however.

Oh yes he is! But look at it this way…if it’s GOD’s Will, you’ll have plenty more time to spend in Church. — David Weiss 🇺🇸45/47🇺🇸 (@BDavidWeiss) August 23, 2022

At the moment, Warnock is still the favorite to win the race, but it’s not a given. A recent opinion poll average shows Walker trailing Warnock by 4.4 points.