Herschel Walker’s son says he’s not gay, he just “likes men”

Christian Walker, the Trump-loving social media influencer and son of former NFL-star-turned-U.S.-Senate-candidate Herschel Walker, appeared on left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker’s stream this week, where he made a rather head-scratching declaration about his sexuality.

While rating the attractiveness of various media figures on both the left and the right, Piker told Walker he would “crush the conservative space” in comparison to gay right-wing YouTuber Dave Rubin.

It was meant to be a compliment, but Walker took offense.

“Don’t call—Don’t put that ghetto g-word on me. I just like masculine men. I’m not a—I don’t wanna be lumped in with the rainbow people,” he said. “Gay conserv—I’m not a gay conservative. I’m a conservative who likes men.”

Piker then asked Walker if he thinks “bottoms should unionize for bottoms rights,” and he took exception to that label as well. (Earlier in the interview, Piker had asked if Walker was “a top, a bottom, or vers,” with Walker saying he was “not the first one or the last one.”)

“I don’t wanna be even lumped in with that group. That’s why I don’t call myself the g-word or the b-word,” Walker told Piker after the question regarding “bottoms rights.”

Walker went on to say he is “anti the rainbow.”

“Like, I get traumatized driving down Santa Monica Boulevard. I’m like, ‘Get me away from this’,” he said.

When Piker asked Walker whether the rainbow flag “triggers” him, the conservative who likes men replied, “It doesn’t trigger me, I’m just like, gosh, I could never imagine my sexuality being my whole being. No thank you. I just want a man, end of discussion. Like, it’s not some big thing…I don’t need to talk about it 24/7, I don’t need to go to a gay club.”

While one might think Walker’s hesitancy to go to a gay club could be born out of the possibility he wouldn’t be welcome there, he has quite a different story to tell.

“By the way, the g-words that you won’t associate with, they love you,” said Piker, who is straight.

“Oh, I know, they come up to me in West Hollywood, and they’ll be like, they’re like, ‘Don’t tell anyone, but you’re so funny!'” he claimed.

Walker went on to say he “loved [the gay men who allegedly tell him he’s funny], I just wanna let them know, don’t put that rainbow on me. But love y’all, and you’re cool, but you’re not cool just ’cause you’re gay. You’re cool ’cause you’re fun, whatever.”

Well then, glad we got that all straightened out.

