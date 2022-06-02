Herschel Walker’s son uses Pride Month to remind everyone… he’s not gay

Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former NFL player, Herschel Walker, has taken the opportunity of Pride Month to remind people: He’s not gay.

Despite being attracted to, and loving, men, Christian, who has built himself an online following with his right-wing, pro-Trump rants, doesn’t label himself gay.

“Pride month is starting so I’d like to announce to everyone that I’m NOT gay. I’m attracted to men but I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult. I don’t believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn’t my sexuality. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me gay.”

Pride month is starting so I’d like to announce to everyone that I’m NOT gay. I’m attracted to men but I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult. I don’t believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn’t my sexuality. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me gay. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 1, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with Walker Jr., here’s a video he posted recently lambasting dads who don’t spend enough time with their kids.

The perfect video for father day pic.twitter.com/37aK4zOkBp — it’s the freedom for me (@BrunchBewtBlack) May 30, 2022

This is not the first time Walker Jr. has stated he’s not gay.

On a podcast in January, when host Hasan Piker used the word “gay” about him, Walker responded: ““Don’t call—Don’t put that ghetto g-word on me. I just like masculine men. I’m not a—I don’t wanna be lumped in with the rainbow people,” he said. “Gay conserv—I’m not a gay conservative. I’m a conservative who likes men.”

His Pride Month tweet has prompted plenty of reaction, with many accusing him of dealing with internalized issues.

There’s some really intense levels of self-loathing here. I hope you find the help you need — Brandon Hone (@HoneBrandon) June 1, 2022

It must be very time-consuming, having to come up with such complicated hatred. pic.twitter.com/b8qU3pACrl — Barney (@barney1776) June 1, 2022

This is dumb. You’re gay. Being gay doesn’t require identifying with the progressive LGBT Inc movement. — Brad Polumbo ⚽️️‍ (@brad_polumbo) June 1, 2022

I had a Christian joke, but it wouldn’t come out. — (@Rindie611) June 1, 2022

Hey, if you’re attracted to men there’s nothing wrong with that. Own it, man. Why the hatred? — Jonathan Cage (@Johnny_Cage10) June 1, 2022

So you’re just in denial. There’s no indoctrination of children, you’re the one who’s been indoctrinated to believe this. No one’s whole identity is their sexuality. But it IS part of everyone’s identity. Not going to gay bars doesn’t mean anything. You’re gay. And it’s ok. — Barb (@Barbhrmn) June 1, 2022

This is basically what you just said. pic.twitter.com/Ov0hCtn3zo — Ben Fuckin’ Holt (@TheDreadfiend) June 1, 2022

And then some people were just, well, a little blunter in their language.

That prolapsed booty hole tells a different story, sis. — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 1, 2022

