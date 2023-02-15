Hey guys, Rosie O’Donnell would like to alert everyone to the fact that we might actually be under alien attack

At least three UFOs have been shot down from North American skies in recent days (in addition to that Chinese spy balloon) and nobody seems to give AF. Except for Rosie O’Donnell.

On Monday, the funny lady posted a TikTok alerting to people of the severity of the situation.

“OK, what’s the deal with the UFOs?” she said. “The first one was a ‘weather balloon.’ Do we still use weather balloons? We shot that down and then there was another one. And now there’s more. And everyone’s just acting like it’s a normal Monday.”

“Let’s put things into perspective here. We’re being contacted by extraterrestrials. Isn’t this bigger news? Shouldn’t everyone have off the day at school or something? Nobody go to work. Let’s figure out what to do.”

She continued, “I don’t get it. I mean, we’re shooting down what they say very well could be and is alien-related spacecraft. Hello?”

“It’s happening. It’s really happening. And no one seems to give a sh*t be me.”

Rosie’s not wrong. Few people seem to give a sh*t, but can you really blame them? We’ve all been through a LOT these last few years–a global pandemic, social unrest, a failed government coup, economic inflation, etc., etc., etc.. There are only so many f*cks people can give before eventually they surrender themselves to aliens. Apparently, we’ve reached that point.

According to the White House, there is “no indication” of extraterrestrial activity related to the alarming number of aerial intruders shot down from the sky over the last week and a half.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters this week, “I just want to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”

But Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, who heads U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, had a slightly different take when asked if aliens might be preparing to invade the planet.

“I haven’t ruled anything out at this point,” he told reporters over the weekend. “We continue to assess.”

Meanwhile, here’s what Twitter’s been saying…

Some good advice from the aliens. pic.twitter.com/ExBakx32yg — ?? ???? Janet ??? ?? ? (@J_A_B_63) February 15, 2023

wait so like, Aliens are real? and if so, what are we gonna do about it.. lowkey might fuck one ? — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) February 15, 2023

Not gay as in happy but queer as in I hope the aliens in the cylinder over Canada are okay — gabrielle korn (@Gabrielle_Korn) February 12, 2023

this is 100% the opening scene of a movie about aliens or other extraterrestrial activity https://t.co/CXjDgOz6Tz — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 13, 2023

listen to political situation across the world is bad enough as it is we do not need to include first contact with extraterrestrial life — Flighty Broad Eva Terra (@WorstGirlEva) February 14, 2023

all of us: omg it is an alien invasion



US military: listen we can’t say it’s ~not an alien invasion



all of us: what



US military: what pic.twitter.com/5TnGaFVUyL — ?Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) February 13, 2023

These UFO aliens are clearly coming to groom our children to be gay and then edible.



As progressives, we need to ask the question: What's for lunch? — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) February 13, 2023

ALIENS TURNED ME GAY (pilot)



After a popular far-right talk show host is abducted by aliens, she returns to Earth only to discover that she’s suddenly super gay, and super in love with her ruthless producer.#screenpit @ScreenPit pic.twitter.com/HSTevk5wre — Amanda Scherker (@amandascherker) February 8, 2023

I’ll admit…I’m going to be pissed if we get an alien invasion before a Trump indictment. — KerrBear (@MPLSKerrBear) February 12, 2023