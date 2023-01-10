From high fashion to shirtless thirst traps, get to know ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ star Brad Goreski

Brad Goreski is ready for his close-up!

While the celebrity stylist has made a name for himself dressing some of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, he’s recently been enjoying success for projects not specifically centered on his fashion expertise.

In 2021, Goreski sashayed his way to become one of the main judges on Canada’s Drag Race and helped crown queens Icesis Couture and Gisele Lullaby, and will next be seen boozing and brunching on MTV’s polarizing new reality series The Real Friends of West Hollywood.

Get ready for real life, real drama, and the #RealFriendsofWeHo… a brand-new series premiering Friday, January 20th at 9/8c on MTV! 📺 ✨ @RealFriendsMTV pic.twitter.com/C0pcbNoVte — MTV (@MTV) January 5, 2023

Related: ‘The Real Friends Of WeHo’ is already making enemies out of ‘Drag Race’ and OnlyFans lovers

Hours after the show’s first trailer was released controversy ensued over the inclusion of Goreski’s scandal-plagued castmate Todrick Hall, MTV’s decision to trim down RuPaul’s Drag Race episodes from 90 minutes to just one hour so Real Friends could air immediately after Mama Ru, and allegations that an original cast member was fired because he had an OnlyFans account.

If you believe all press is good press, then Real Friends looks to already be a hit and it doesn’t even premiere until January 20th.

While time will tell how the series turns out, Goreski is no stranger to drama having burst onto TV screens in 2008 as the hardworking assistant to style diva Rachel Zoe on Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project,

After falling out with Zoe, the network rewarded him with his own series in 2012, “It’s a Brad, Brad World,” which lasted two seasons and also showcased his relationship with writer Gary Janetti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

In 2015, Goreski joined E!’s Fashion Police after the series was revamped in the aftermath of the tragic death of host and matriarch Joan Rivers. While the show’s upheaval included the exit of Kathy Griffin and Kelly Osbourne, Goreski continued co-hosting alongside Rivers’ daughter, Melissa Rivers, until the show’s end in 2017.

In recent years, Goreski, who married Janetti in 2017, has become a viral sensation for his wigged out and spot-on impersonations of Real Housewives stars such as Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Teresa Giudice.

But it’s his take on recently-ousted Lisa Rinna and her awkward dance moves that have really deserve their own award and have earned him the alter ego moniker of Brinna. Own it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

Whether in drag or on a red carpet, Goreski definitely knows how to put an outfit together, but his ability to heat up thirst traps also prove how well the 45-year-old can work it when scantily clad.

Whether on a beach or after a workout, take a look at some of Goreski’s best shirtless photos that make the case for less is more! Take a look…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

And just so you can see some of his fashion know-how in action, here are shots of actresses like Demi Moore, Jenna Dewan and Kaley Cuoco decked out in lewks styled by Goreski.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

Related: MTV is giving us a gay answer to the ‘Real Housewives’… and the internet has thoughts