A high school drama club closet case? Don’t get dramatic.

The Thespian: Dramarama

No, the 80s band of the same name.

This high school dramedy from director Jonathan Wysocki enchanted us with its blend of poignant coming of age angst, and ridiculous humor involving the graduating drama club of a small, Catholic high school. Dramarama follows said group of theatre kids the night of their final party together before heading off to college. For Gene (Nick Pugliese), that means finally coming out as gay to his friends and confessing a crush on his handsome bud Oscar (Nico Greetham). But Gene isn’t the only one with a secret, and it soon becomes clear that the friendships within Gene’s circle may not even last the night.