Ho ho homo! 15 merry-making tweets about Gay Santa

Some folks just can’t accept that Santa Claus is a total (polar) bear. Remember the backlash toward that Norwegian advertisement with a gay Santa last year? Or the outrage over the 2017 children’s book Santa’s Husband?

In fact, in a YouGov poll of Brits last year, 41 percent of respondents found the idea of a gay Santa unacceptable — with men and the 50-plus set expressing that homophobia in higher proportions — while only 39 percent found it acceptable for Father Christmas to be a daddy.

But the Twitter users behind the “gay Santa” tweets below know what’s up: Santa’s actual beard is Mrs. Claus!

