Hold up… Is Armie Hammer really broke and selling timeshares in the Caymans?

By

Life is short. Sometimes you just have to go with whatever concept is the funniest.

After a week or so of every outlet from TMZ to Variety to the LA Times waffling on whether Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer is really working out of a hotel in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares, the internet has just kind of chosen to believe it.

Even with new pictures out that appear to show Hammer hanging around the hotel, wearing the uniform, and sitting at a desk in one of the offices, the hotel still asserts that he doesn’t work there.

The hotel’s director of sales told the LA Times that the actor just plays golf with a staff member, and that that employee had invited the actor to “come and see what we do.”

The idea that Hammer is just hanging around the offices in uniform for hours and hours is just about as believable as the idea of an alleged cannibal (who comes from money) falling on hard enough times to have to resort to a job in sales, so reports from every side just kind of end up as a wash.

That all said, much worse has been said about the star. Many suspect he’s only in the Caymans as result of being exiled from Hollywood after sexual assault and coercion allegations, which included alleged screenshots of violent and cannibalistic direct messages from the actor.

With people thinking he might be into eating humans, being thought of as a hotel employee is probably low on his list of concerns.

This latest entry in Hammer’s treacherous saga has made for perfect Twitter fodder this week:

