Holy crap, Pat Roberston just proved Hell has frozen over

“With all his talent and the ability to raise money and draw large crowds, the President still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People always say that he lies about this, that, and the other, but he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth. He had the biggest crowd on inauguration day. He had more people than ever. He saved NBC with The Apprentice. You can go down the line of things that really aren’t true…I think it’ll be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.'”–Televangelist and noted homophobe Pat Robertson, calling on Donald Trump to accept his loss in the 2020 Election. Robertson further predicted that not only would Joe Biden be President, but Kamala Harris would as well. Robertson has his own history of loony accusations and claims, though this time, we have to agree with him.
Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020
ProfessorDave
Hell didn’t freeze over, sorry. This is the stopped clock telling the correct time twice a day.
Harriman
my god, do he and trump share the same hair, makeup and wardrobe stylist? creepy old white men
Mikki
Wait, didn’t Robertson say before the election that Trump was going to win and that a huge asteroid was going to hurtle into the earth the next day? Why are people even still listening to this guy, even if he does make sense this one time? (Even a broken clock is right a couple times in a 24-hour period.)
missvamp
the old fart just wants someone to pay attention to him. how sad.