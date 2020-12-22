Holy crap, Pat Roberston just proved Hell has frozen over

“With all his talent and the ability to raise money and draw large crowds, the President still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People always say that he lies about this, that, and the other, but he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth. He had the biggest crowd on inauguration day. He had more people than ever. He saved NBC with The Apprentice. You can go down the line of things that really aren’t true…I think it’ll be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.'”