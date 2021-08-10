Holy heartthrob Batman! Robin just came out of the closet.

Message to all the gay boys who crushed over Robin, the Boy Wonder: the comic book icon has come out of the closet as bisexual.

Well, one of them has. Tim Drake–one of several Robins to fight alongside Batman in the comics–joined the growing ranks of queer crime fighters in the pages of DC Comics this week. In Batman: Urban Legends #6, which hits shelves August 10, Drake rescues his school friend Bernard from a cult called The Chaos Monsters. As the two fight alongside one another, Tim swoons over his longtime friend. Bernard also confides to Robin (not knowing that Tim is his true identity) that a mega crush on Tim helped him come to terms with his own sexuality. Tim then has a moment of realization that he reciprocates those feelings for Bernard.

ComicBook.com reports that, at the moment, Tim hasn’t quite labeled his sexuality, though he knows he has loved both men and women. For the moment, then, we’ll refer to him as bisexual.

The issue, written by Meghan Fitzmartin with artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau, has already met with an ecstatic response on social media.

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ?? pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | ???? (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

“Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened,” squealed user @NebsGoodTakes.

URBAN LEGENDS SPOILERS TIM DRAKE IS CANONICALLY BISEXUAL I ACTUALLY SCREAMED WHEN TY TAGGED ME IN THIS IM SO FUCKING HAPPY RN pic.twitter.com/UlGxFGMz4z — andrew/benji ? (@BenjiLikesMyths) August 10, 2021

“TIM DRAKE IS CANONICALLY BISEXUAL I ACTUALLY SCREAMED WHEN TY TAGGED ME IN THIS IM SO FUCKING HAPPY RN,” agreed user @BenjiLikesMyths.

“HAPPY TIM BI DAY,” said user @punchpolygons.

Waking up proud of and grateful for my friend @megfitz89. She did it. Creatives in places of influence and impact can use their art and storytelling for change. This is going to make a lot of people smile and feel seen. She’s my superhero today. #TimDrake — Briggon Snow (@BriggonSnow) August 10, 2021

“Waking up proud of and grateful for my friend @megfitz89,” added actor Briggon Snow. She did it. Creatives in places of influence and impact can use their art and storytelling for change. This is going to make a lot of people smile and feel seen. She’s my superhero today.”

We wholeheartedly agree.

We would also be remiss not to add that Tim Drake will join the cast of the popular HBO series Titans when the show returns this fall. Actor Jay Lycurgo will don the cape for the role. Here’s hoping we get to see some bisexual Boy Wonder action there as well.