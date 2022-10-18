This homoerotic cult classic was almost even gayer

The 1979 cult classic The Warriors is one of those films that, on the surface, plays like a straight-male fantasy, an ode to masculinity. But, dig just a bit deeper, and it’s that very quality that make it a homoerotic odyssey for the ages. And, as it turns out, it was almost even more gay!
To backtrack a bit, The Warriors is a generation-defining action thriller from director Walter Hill, one that’s said to have influenced everything from hip-hop music to Street Fighter to countless cinematic imitators.
Despite negative reviews, the film outperformed at the box office and has only grown in esteem in the 40-plus years since (despite some admittedly shoddy acting).
In the world of the movie, New York City is overrun by a number of warring street gangs, each of which has a pretty well-defined brand—a name, a style, a distinct look… so, yeah, pretty gay right from the jump.
Our protagonists are a group called (you guessed it!) The Warriors, who are blamed for the murder of a respected gang leader, and are forced to flee back to their home turf, doing what they can to survive the night. That about sums up the plot!
For a quick refresher, here’s the trailer:
So, yes, the toned muscles, the flashy costumes, the apparent disinterest in women… The Warriors were total queens! (In one notable moment, a rare female character arrives into the picture, to which one Warrior reacts, “Do you know what that is?”)
And, while our antiheroes weren’t intended to read as queer, director Walter Hill has revealed that there were originally plans to include a more overtly gay gang in the film. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s film history podcast, It Happened In Hollywood, Hill shares details about a group of Judies in his first screenplay that he called The Dingos.
RelatedL 10 queer slasher movies that are good for a scare—or a laugh
As the filmmaker points out, The Dingos weren’t conceived of as “villainous” characters, and instead were allowed to display their “dignity” in one showcasing scene.
“It was not a scene that was negative about the gay gang,” says Hill, proving himself to be quite the ally. “I thought it was another way of staying ahead of [the times.]”
Like the other gangs in The Warriors, The Dingos have a very well-defined visual identity, wearing costumes that drew heavily from leather fetish wear. THR‘s piece links to a couple images of concept art from the gang—presumably created by the film’s costume designer, Bobbie Mannix—that are, indeed, rather kinky, covered in spikes and straps.
If you ask us, it looks like The Dingos might’ve inspired the upcoming season of American Horror Story.
Related: The writer of a gay cult classic outsmarted Hollywood 20 years ago; now he’s cashing in
Unfortunately, The Dingos and their sexy wardrobe became a casualty of “studio-mandated budget cuts,” which forced Hill to reign in a number of his envisioned plans for the film, to his dismay.
“We never shot it,” Hill laments. “I’m very sorry about that. What I wanted to show was the gay gang in a positive light.”
Though The Dingos are sorely missed, it’s worth noting that Hill was able to keep at least one pretty clearly queer-coded gang in the picture. They’re called the Lizzies and, well, see for yourself:
The Warriors is now streaming via DirecTV, FuboTV, and the Showtime app, as well as the network’s subscription channels on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. It is also available to rent via YouTube, Vudu, GooglePlay, and iTines.
22 Comments
theherald
Not one thing even vaguely gay about this movie. Come on, guys. Do better.
Doug
This writer is constantly thirsting after straight guys in films and then trying to find a way to claim the film is gay. There are so many actual gay-themed films he could be writing about, but instead he chooses to focus on heterosexual films. It’s become more than a little strange.
tommyboy5023
The ‘star’ and leader of the Warriors is Michael Beck who was in Xanadu. So, there is that.
barryaksarben
not one thing gay? so an entire lesbian gang can just be. written off by you guys? I include all homosexual people and as A kid I appreciated that the female gang was shown proving the filmmaker was an ally even tho I didnt know about them yet. Again, must e very single article only be about hot hunky over. masculine guys ? cmon we are better than that
Rugby8
Pay attention to *relationships*.
Its like saying all Fraternity Boys in the 1970s were straight…..
…….I can promise you, we weren’t (publicly)
Plenty of late night, drunken “stuff” goin on on in Fraternity houses all over – not that it was really ever even acknowledged in the light of day
Cozmo2
I love this movie
Kangol2
The Warriors is based on a 1965 novel by Sol Yurick. It’s a fantasy adapted from an Ancient Greek source, The Anabasis, but it draws from real gang wars that were happening in the late 50s and early 60s, updating them a bit for the era when it came out, the 1970s. There is nothing overtly gay about the film but it is often homoerotic.
Another film with a similar name, The Wanderers, came out in 1979 as well, after The Warriors. It also is based on prior literary material, by writer Richard Price, and also involves the Bronx, though it is draws upon real life Italian American and Black American gangs that were battling at the time. It’s less homoerotic and more realistic than The Warriors.
Both films are worth watching, for the stories and the fashions.
Also, you “rein in” something, i.e., you use horse reins to halt a horse. You “reign” if you are a monarch like Queen Elizabeth. You can reign in a castle, a country or a century, but if you are pulling something in, it’s “rein,” not “reign.”
“Disinterest” ? “Uninterest”; disinterest has traditionally meant you take a neutral perspective; uninterest means lack of interest or engagement.
Terrycloth
I own the movie on dvd.there is absolutely nothing gay about it..whether you’ve watched it once or 500 times.. not a bad movie..but not a gay one either
Paris in Santiago
Not a gay movie. But I do appreciate Walter Hill’s comments and work on inclusivity. Walter has many outstanding films in his catalogue. Well worth checking out if you’re a film buff.
FreddieW
Never heard of it.
The gayest movie to me is “Beastmaster”. I went to see it 3 times when it first came out, and it wasn’t until “Man of Steel” that I thought anyone was hotter than Marc Singer.
SELA Rising
The Gayest thing about this movie was Warrior “Rembrandt”. He was the baby of the bunch, portrayed gently by actor Marcelino Sanchez, who WAS gay in real life, and died of ARC in 1986. There might be some other subtle homoeroticism, but its mostly… lustful thinking.
graphicjack
the writer never said it was gay, he said it was homoerotic, and that the filmmaker wanted to add a gay male gang to the plot, but it was cut… however, there was a lesbian gang, the ‘Lizzies’ which is pretty obvious coding for anyone in the know. Do commenters even read the articles before they make whiney posts?
barryaksarben
not one thing gay? so an entire lesbian gang can just be. written off by you guys? I include all homosexual people and as A kid I appreciated that the female gang was shown proving the filmmaker was an ally even tho I didnt know about them yet. Again, must e very single article only be about hot hunky over. masculine guys ? cmon we are better than that
barryaksarben
I have to agree with you. All these negative comments -unless all articles are about hunky super masculine gay guys these queens complain . they are soooo boring
SDR94103
ugh
humble charlie
now if one gang fluffed (fluffer-nutter) the other THEN it would be sorta gay.
Joshooeerr
You might get a more interesting article about the parallels between testosterone-fuelled airheads playing dress-up and January 6.
jdr11201
Well, I grew up in Hell’s Kitchen in 1979 what I remember about this film was that a whole lot of pretty-boys were cast on 72nd street shoot they were all there. They were “Hot”. Those were the days.
Rugby8
Pay attention to *relationships*.
Its like saying all Fraternity Boys in the 1970s were straight…..
…….I can promise you, we weren’t (publicly)
Plenty of late night, drunken “stuff” goin on on in Fraternity houses all over – not that it was really ever even acknowledged in the light of day
IanHunter
Same for me in the 90’s. Especiallly if you lived in the frat house. A lot of early morning things went on, and never mentioned again.
Preppy1000
What the hell? I’ve seen “The Warriors” many times and there’s nothing even remotely gay about it! I also noticed the article didn’t mention the lesbian group that tries to kill the Warriors. You guys are really grasping at straws trying to find gay in everything now.
Karlis
Roger Ebert had this to say about the cast in his review of “The Warriors”:
“Only three or four of the movie’s characters look and sound like plausible street-gang members. The rest look and sound like male models for the currently fashionable advertising photography combining high fashion and rough trade.”