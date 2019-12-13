Homophobe has complete meltdown over suggestion that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is possibly gay

Former Breitbart editor and rightwing extremist Ben Shapiro is not happy about a recent New York Times op-ed titled “‘Rudolph,’ the Queerest Holiday Special” by trans writer Jennifer Finney Boylan.
In her piece, Boylan said the beloved holiday classic offers a positive and life-affirming message to LGBTQ kids: “It gets better for misfit reindeer, too!” And she’s kinda right. The film does send that message. And, hey, maybe Rudy’s gay?!
Well, evidently, Shapiro, who has a history of feuding with trans reporters, found Boylan’s idea the iconic red-nosed reindeer being some sort of queer icon triggering, and it caused him to have a little breakdown on his radio show this week.
“The whole movie feels as LGBTQ friendly to me as any episode of ‘Queer Eye’ or ‘Steven Universe’ or ‘The L Word,'” Shapiro lamented.
He continued, “Can’t you just leave Rudolph alone?! Like, he’s got enough problems without you putting your own issues with sexual orientation on his fragile flying back!”
The 35-year-old homophobe went on to say that “Rudolph doesn’t have sex with any of the other male reindeer!” and that he’s “tired of the hijacking of children’s literature and children’s specials to promote political viewpoints on sexual matters.”
“Like, it’s a piece of children’s literature,” he griped. “Cut it out!”
Watch. Or don’t.
Ben Shapiro attacks the LGBTQ community for saying they relate to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: "Can't you just leave Rudolph alone? Like, he's got enough problems without you putting your own issues with sexual orientation on his fragile flying back" pic.twitter.com/TxoQs4DQh1
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 12, 2019
Me thinks that vile puddle of puke doeth protest WAAAAAY too much…..
maleficent
shut up fool
Rock-N-RollHS
Shapiro is not even close to a right-wing extremist; he’s a libertarian (which includes gay freedoms) with a very tight, and tightly wound, azzhole. He is equal-opportunity sex squeamish.
Really, your extremist rhetoric does us no service. A little like the kid who cries wolf, then the real wolf shows up, and b’bye Felicia. 🙁
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
He has made many anti-Gay statements including advocating against Gay adoption.
His “reason”: because there is a Mothers day and a Fathers day…
maleficent
R&R… PWWO is an idiot. he’s all in for the vapid sissy shock-words…and has no accurate frame of reference for his puke. but maybe you cannot blame him….. perhaps the blame is on his special ed teacher who taught him to type
Heywood Jablowme
As a kid I always loved this cartoon! As a grown-up, grew to appreciate its “queer” message – which may indeed have been intentional by the writers in 1964, according to some of the comments on Boylan’s NYT piece. (The 1939 song became popular but didn’t have a detailed story attached to it before ’64.) A commenter says there was even a deleted scene where butch Yukon Cornelius goes looking for a peppermint mine… hmmm.
Childhood bullying… parental disapproval of difference… the dismissive coach… the Island of Misfit Toys… all strikes a chord with most of us I bet. No surprise that a right-wing Trumpian bully would hate any mention of this stuff! But maybe Ben just has a toothache that needs fixed.
maleficent
agree
Doug
This jerk clearly just doesn’t get it. I watched the special many times as a kid, and it’s all about the struggle of being different. Rudolph has also always struck me as the more “fragile” of the reindeer pack. I think it’s a perfect metaphor for growing up gay.
maleficent
agree
TruthBeKnown
As typical, Shapiro has completely FABRICATED statements & facts. He tries to make it sound like the Left is reinterpreting children’s characters to make arguments about Sexual Orientation. He states: “Jerry Falwell made a comment about well the Teletubbies aren’t gay and it’s silly to try and hijack children’s characters.” WRONG. LIE. It was Jerry Falwell HIMSELF who accused the Teletubbies of “modeling the gay life style”, and said that Tinky Winky “is meant to be gay because he has a boy’s voice yet carries a red purse, he is purple (”the gay-pride color”) and his antenna is a triangle (”the gay-pride symbol”).” This is circa February 1999. It was the RIGHT that started attacking children’s characters, but Shapiro lies & tries to turn it around. SHAPIRO IS A LIAR.
maleficent
thank you for your service.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
And now Falwell’s son is spending millions of Liberty University’s cash on his pool boy. An epic Gay scandal soon to errupt!
Tombear
Yeah, and Jesus was Caucasian according to Fox and Friends.
Tombear
Ok, here it is. Rudolf was gay! There I said it. Even as a kid I thought he was just like me. Different but exciting! That means he’s gay. OK Tempermentals, tell me Rudolf was not gay!
Hussain-TheCanadian
I wouldnt take what Ben says to heart, he hasn’t hit puberty yet.
I bet ya all he’s into transwomen who are dominatrixes…….you guys know how them conservatives role, they like being peed on….oh sorry I mean punished.
JessPH
Why does he even care? Isn’t he Jewish and is supposed not to care about Christmas? Rudolph was different and was constantly bullied for it. He has gay written all over him. Anyone who says otherwise is brainless
Man About Town
How can a self-styled pundit expect to be taken seriously when he keeps saying “Like”?
Gary 424
Jennifer Baylen. Has it wrong Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is no way the gayest Christmas special . The gayest Christmas special in my opinion is The Year without a Santa Clause.
CityguyUSA
Good lord is the only thing gay people can think about is how everyone else is secretly gay? Rudolph wasn’t gay he was just a reindeer that didn’t fit in with the “in-crowd” and that difference was physical, not sexual.
greybat
Doesn’t Ben Shapiro have a Winter Holiday of his own to be looking after? Why is it his business what the Gentiles get up to?
MikeColling83
Pretty sure mario cantone had a whole bit about this very thing.
