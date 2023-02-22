Homophobes absolutely lose it over Pride mural of man in leather harness and teddy bear head

A queer pride mural in the central business district of Sydney, Australia was vandalized after anti-LGBTQ+ web commenters hyperbolically accused it of promoting the trafficking and sexual abuse of children.

The mural featured a man wearing a leather harness and a teddy bear head holding an open beverage can. Gasp!

It was commissioned by YCK Laneways, a collective of local shops, to celebrate World Pride, a global LGBTQ+ event currently happening in Sydney. The mural isn’t officially connected to World Pride and was set to be removed on March 5, The Daily Mail reported.

However, numerous online commenters quoted by the publication complained about it being offensive, leading to the teddy bear end of the mural recently being splashed over by black and white paint.

Sydney locals took action in under 24 hours after a video circulated on freedom channels, defacing a pedophilia-promoting mural with a "leave the kids alone" message using paint & graffiti! ??? Footage credit: https://t.co/4qdA5veEYF Initial thread? https://t.co/Pan9BCqf06 pic.twitter.com/fCa7KrgTDa — ??OurVoicesMatter (@OV_Matter) February 22, 2023

“How did YCK Laneways arrive at the conclusion that a furry/BDSM clad male would be suitable for kids to walk by in their own community?” one commenter reportedly asked, “This mural needs to be removed as soon as possible.”

Another reportedly said, “The gay community worked hard for years to distance themselves from this sort of representation. Small children will be walking past this.”

Numerous Twitter commenters reposted images of the mural along with the following text: “A creepy mural that depicts BDSM and pedophilia appears in Sydney and it is supposed to be accepted as ‘normal’ and all whilst the trafficking and sexual abuse of children goes on as if it were business as usual. LGBT is a front for grooming and pedophilia.”

This rhetoric is taken straight out of the QAnon playbook. However, it’s notable that such opponents of “grooming and pedophilia” never actually partner with organizations that fight such trafficking and abuse. Such opponents also never protest mainstream Christian denominations for facilitating literally hundreds of thousands of instances of child sex abuse.

Regardless, other commenters compared the mural to Balenciaga advertisements in late 2022 that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear. After numerous complaints — including ones from right-wingers Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro, who claimed the ads sought to lure kids into being gay and transgender — the fashion brand removed the ads, and its creative director apologized, calling the photos a “wrong artistic choice.”

While it’s easy to dismiss the mural’s critics as uptight moral prigs, numerous conservatives say that any public displays of queerness are socially inappropriate and harmful to kids. This is the very reasoning behind numerous bills seeking to ban any discussion of LGBTQ+ identities from public school classrooms and punish drag queens from performing in front of kids.

One can argue about how “sexual” the harness in the mural was or the appropriateness of adding a teddy bear head, but the mural was merely a piece of temporary public art. Even if a kid had asked about it, an adult could’ve just said, “It’s a picture of an adult man,” or “Yes, some people wear harnesses,” without getting into deeper conversations about sex or kink.