This homophobic church’s illegal ‘Hamilton’ show would be offensive if it weren’t so damn funny

This unhinged Texas church not only put on an unauthorized Hamilton production, but rewrote it to feature the titular character being converted to Christianity.

Needless to say, folks are far from “Satisfied”.

The Door church in McAllen, Texas put on their born-again Hamilton over the past weekend. The first performance on Friday quickly garnered a cease-and-desist from the Hamilton Team in New York.

The church then apparently went ahead with their Saturday show secretly, even while listing it as “canceled” on Eventbrite.

The live-streamed show has since been taken down by official orders, but clips of it live on in the internet ether, and oh boy.

The Kidz Bop-esque censorship can be heard from the very first line:

Oh. My. God. This is the opening of The Door McAllen church’s Christianized version of Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/T7emXGrCcQ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

Eliza passionately evangelizes to Alexander in the middle of “That Would Be Enough”:

More from The Door McAllen church’s illegal Christianized “Hamilton.” The song is supposed to go: “But I’m not afraid

I know who I married

So long as you come home at the end of the day

That would be enough” pic.twitter.com/CUitoUXQ34 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 8, 2022

Eventually he accepts the Lord into his heart, which as we all know is the true message of the show:

More from The Door McAllen church’s illegal Christianized “Hamilton.” I’m pretty sure this scene where Alexander Hamilton finds Jesus isn’t in the original show. pic.twitter.com/wOXyTWeqyA — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 8, 2022

Even past the wild rewrites, the performances are… questionable.

Worse than the mess of a production is the post-show sermon, which featured pastor Victor Lopez calling homosexuality a “struggle” on par with drug addiction and divorce:

This is how The Door McAllen church concluded its illegal production of Hamilton: with a sermon demonizing homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/FXpw8ycvbb — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 7, 2022

Maybe thoughts and prayers will help these homophobic idiots beat the inevitable copyright lawsuit headed their way.

