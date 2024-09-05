It didn’t take long for homophobic NFL fans to restart their caterwauling over Taylor Swift! The league released a new promo this week to hype the upcoming season, which kicks off Thursday night. And the pop mega-star is featured… four times!

The Anti-Hero singer makes her first appearance in the half-minute spot just two seconds into the video, and appears multiples times after that: cheering in a luxury box, walking onto the field in an oversized red Kansas City Chiefs parka, celebrating on the Jumbotron.

It’s all too much for Swift-hating football fans to take. They just can’t shake it off.

“why the f*ck was taylor swift in a nfl promo not once but FIVE times,” an angry man posted (blinded by rage, he overestimated her presence.

“STOP SHOWING TAYLOR SWIFT WE DONT CARE,” added another.

FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK 🏈 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YVR8kbZnfm — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2024

Mouth-breathing NFL fans started whining about Swift’s presence at NFL games last season, as well as the league’s efforts to court her fans. She’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the All-Pro who doubles as homophobes’ least favorite player… because he starred in commercials for Anheuser-Busch and Pfizer. (As we know, the alcohol and pharmaceutical industries have always been two signature leftist causes 🙄.)

As the Chiefs marched towards their third Super Bowl win in five years, crazed right-wingers conjured up absurd conspiracies about Swift and Kelce’s courtship. One of the prevailing theories was that Swift secretly works for the CIA, and was sent to brainwash Americans on behalf of the surveillance state to re-elect Joe Biden.

With Biden out of the race, is Swift now being deployed on behalf of “Comrade” Kamala Harris? sTaY tUnEd. 🤪🤪🤪

CIA ASSET? Is Taylor Swift a fed? pic.twitter.com/jxdjwRQ1fT — @amuse (@amuse) January 10, 2024

Already the biggest pop star in the world, T-Swift overtook the NFL last season. She generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the league, and helped the NFL record its highest regular-season viewership among women since it began tracking in 2000. (We’re willing to bet those numbers look similar for gay men!)

As a cultural touchstone, the NFL looms larger than virtually every other entertainment option in the U.S. That is, except for Taylor Swift. The Cruel Summer mastermind is the only person in the country who’s bigger than touchdowns and interceptions.

Her Eras tour, which is projected to bring in more than $2.1 billion by the end of 2024, is an even greater revenue generator for cities than hosting the Super Bowl.

With a never-ending mandate to expand business, NFL commish Roger Goodell is wisely cozying up to the Swifties. He extolled her fandom in his annual press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” he told reporters. “Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. I think it’s great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans. Particularly young women.”

The NFL is clearly trying to extract value from Swift, not the other way around. She shows up to her boyfriend’s games and cheers from a luxury box. The TV networks are the ones who decide to put her on camera, likely with the league’s full blessing.

🚨| Travis Kelce after seeing Taylor Swift for the first time since his Super Bowl win!



"Come here girl" 🥺



pic.twitter.com/ZyADdtgpmL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Thank you to the Republican Party for making this image Democratic Party coded now pic.twitter.com/7wBLx86nbF — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 12, 2024

As long as Swift and Kelce are together, antigay NFL fans better get used to seeing her “Gorgeous” mug take up any “Blank Space” during telecasts. The constant kvetching is tiresome.

As explained by CBS anchor and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson:

“Get out of your feelings. Oh, you’re upset, you’re a little mad ‘cause Taylor Swift is in the promo? Who cares?! Wipe the drool off your tank top and put some pants and get out your mama’s basement! I don’t understand what the big deal is! Every other sport can show celebrities at their games. We show Taylor Swift and you get in your feels! Get out of your feelings, man, and watch the games.”

.@nateburleson responds to backlash over new NFL promo that includes several clips of Taylor Swift: “Get out of your feelings, man and watch the game.” pic.twitter.com/TqNWq8hHXO — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 4, 2024

The games start tonight, when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. They will be hoisting their Super Bowl banner.