Homophobic preacher John Hagee tests positive for COVID-19

80-year-old minister John Hagee–a man best known for a latter-day career espousing homophobia–has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hagee’s son Matt disclosed the news to his father’s congregation at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas last Sunday according to PinkNews. The pastor is currently undergoing medical treatment.

“Pastor Hagee has been diligent throughout this entire COVID pandemic to monitor his health,” Matt Hagee said. “And this past Friday, he was informed by his doctors that he did test positive for COVID. It was one, discovered very early, and two, his medical team has him under watchful care and three, he’s feeling well enough to be frustrated by anyone in a white coat with a stethoscope.”

John Hagee’s diagnosis comes of particular note, as the pastor had previously attacked COVID-19 safety precautions as an encroachment on religious liberty. In June, Hagee accused the US news media of trying to “terrorize America’s citizens into submission.” He also likened the pandemic to the rise of the Antichrist, and erroneously claimed that the government had pressured doctors to exaggerate the scope and danger of the COVID-19 outbreak, claiming that Christians had a right to defy social distancing and mask protocols in the name of religious freedom.

Sure, Jan.

Hagee’s comments on the coronavirus aren’t his first entry into the world of absurd and incendiary rhetoric. In 2005, the pastor labeled Hurricane Katrina God’s wrath for New Orleans allowing queer people to prosper. He reiterated his homophobia again in 2013 with same-sex marriage on the rise, Hagee claimed that God would destroy LGBTQ people as He did in the Biblical myth of Soddom and Gomorrah. Hagee doubled down on that statement in the wake of the 2015 Supreme Court decision to legalize marriage equality.

“This Supreme Court has made America the new Sodom and Gomorrah,” Hagee said in 2015. “God will have to judge America, or he’s going to have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah. We are at that place where God is asking the church, who is on the Lord’s side?”

Besides his history of homophobia, Hagee also has a long history of antisemitic and anti-Catholic comments.