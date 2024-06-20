The @BuffaloBills are starting a new gay flag football league, the latest NFL team to do so.https://t.co/iVcNOYZtkR — Outsports (@outsports) June 18, 2024

Homophobic trolls have a new fear: gay flag football!

As Outsports first reported, the Buffalo Bills are partnering with the National Gay Flag Football League to sponsor a new chapter in Buffalo. The NGFFL, which was started by Outsports co-founders Cyd Zeigler and Jim Buzinski, is an organization that hosts inclusive flag football leagues in 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Multiple NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sponsor the league in their home cities as well.

“We are excited to join the NFL and other clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL,” Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact Michelle Roberts said in a statement. “Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

As a longtime player in Boston’s chapter, I can attest to the league’s positive impact. I’ve met some of my best friends on the field and found a supportive and warm community. Open to all, straight people are allowed to play, too… if they’re good enough, that is 😉.

Great to see Robert Kraft at the @FLAGFlagBoston season opener. He is cheering me on! pic.twitter.com/GeM1eRmSin — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) September 18, 2021

Always several steps behind, antigay trolls have picked up on the story about the Bills sponsoring Buffalo’s NGFFL chapter, and perverted nearly every single detail. In their minds, the NGFFL represents a hostile gay gridiron takeover, and nobody is safe.

Pretty soon, No. 1 draft picks are even going to start painting their nails! Oh, wait…

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who now hosts a podcast on Bill Maher’s network, railed against the Bills’ partnership with the NGFFL.

“Soooo…does this mean straight guys are allowed to play in the NGFL? Kinda like how gay guys are allowed to play in the NFL…and have been for YEARS…..,” she wrote. “The marketing strategy for this league will be fascinating. Can’t wait to watch the commercials.”

The piece of news that elicited Steele’s panicked reaction was a post from an account called “@rawsalerts,” which wrongly said the Bills are “helping to launch the National Gay Football League.”

Soooo…does this mean straight guys are allowed to play in the NGFL?

Kinda like how gay guys are allowed to play in the NFL…and have been for YEARS…..



The marketing strategy for this league will be fascinating.

Can’t wait to watch the commercials. https://t.co/o8YLxi5F81 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) June 19, 2024

A TV vet, it’s understandable that Steele would be interested in the NGFFL’s marketing. If she is curious about checking out one of the commercials, she should check out CBS Sports’ short documentary-film on the league, “Football For Everyone.” It was nominated for an Emmy!

Around since 2002, the NGFFL isn’t a new concept. But don’t inform the caterwauling homophobes.

Watching the freak out is way too funnn… 💅💅💅

“The Buffalo Bills have just announced they’re helping to launch the National Gay Football League,” posted someone named Nick Sortor. “Yeah, this is real. I thought it was a freaking parody too.” (We could say the same about you!)

“This is what the end of the United States looks like,” cried some grifter named Carmine Sabia. “The Buffalo Bills are sponsoring The National Gay Flag Football League.”

The misinformation even reached Newsmax, where host Rob Schmitt indicated the Bills’ support of inclusive flag football will drive him from the U.S.

“I literally just asked the producers. ‘Are we sure this isn’t some kind of fake story from the Babylon Bee? There is a national gay flag football league now? Why?,” he bemoaned. “‘Why’ is the question I ask so often in this country. I need to find my own country.”

The OutKick bros weighed in, too. “The Bills announce they are ‘excited’ to bring the National Gay Flag Football League’s newest chapter to Buffalo,” their headline reads.

“What?” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt loses it when he finds out the Buffalo Bills are sponsoring a gay flag football league. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/7yXUHIN4m3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 20, 2024

It’s interesting to see antigay right-wingers decry the NFL’s relationship with the NGFFL, considering many of them swore off football years ago. They’ve been claiming the NFL went “woke” since 2016, when Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

And who could forget last season, when the NFL conspired with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to brainwash viewers into voting for Joe Biden???

CIA ASSET? Is Taylor Swift a fed? pic.twitter.com/jxdjwRQ1fT — @amuse (@amuse) January 10, 2024

Every Pride season, members of the online right find new ways to twist themselves into a rainbow-induced craze. Gay flag football is their latest, and most embarrassing, panic yet.

Don't forget to share: