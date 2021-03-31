In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility: bask in the wisdom of trans entertainers

In celebration of the International Transgender Day of Visibility, we here at Queerty take moment to reflect on the push for transgender equality, trans representation and the evolution of opportunities for trans people on both sides of the camera. The wisdom and truth offered by these amazing talents offer a perspective not just on changing attitudes about transgender people, but on the wisdom life gifts to all LGBTQ folk.
Don’t believe us? Read these quotes of shared truth from some of our favorite people and feel your heart swell.
About that time Alexandra Billings made us scream with laughter, then made us cry
On the importance of mentorship among queer people:
So when you ask about the necessity of mentorship, my answer is survival. Our community will not be able to continue if we cannot honor what we were, so we can honor who we are becoming. We cannot do that if we don’t have people around us lifting us up as we travel down the Yellow Brick Road. So the necessity of mentorship is the theme of survival. And let me say this to every single LGBTQ individual 40 years or older: you have a responsibility. This is your job. That’s why you’re here. If you’re over 40 you’ve already lived through a viral plague. This is your second one. And there’s no reason in the world for you to waste time feeling sorry for yourself when there are hundreds and hundreds of LGBTQ youth who need your voice. Get. Up.
One Comment
James26
Why is it “Trans Day of Visibility”? I thought we were “LGBT people.” I thought that it was horrible and exclusionary and wrong to separate the T from LGB. I thought that all of those cliches like “We’re all in this together!” and “None of us is free unless we are all free!” were actually to be believed.
But it turns out that “LGBT” only exists when it’s time for trans activists to lay hands on some sweet LGB money or real estate or when they require a free slave army to fight one of their many, endless wars. “LGBT” is a device, invented to benefit trans activists at the expense of LGB people. In contexts where it does not serve that purpose, it vanishes like the morning mist.
That’s why there is a “Trans Day of Visibility” but no “LGB Day of Visibility.”