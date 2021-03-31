In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility: bask in the wisdom of trans entertainers

In celebration of the International Transgender Day of Visibility, we here at Queerty take moment to reflect on the push for transgender equality, trans representation and the evolution of opportunities for trans people on both sides of the camera. The wisdom and truth offered by these amazing talents offer a perspective not just on changing attitudes about transgender people, but on the wisdom life gifts to all LGBTQ folk.

Don’t believe us? Read these quotes of shared truth from some of our favorite people and feel your heart swell.