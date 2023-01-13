Hooking up on the first date is way more popular than you might think, study finds

Going all the way is definitely on the menu.

A new survey has found that nearly half of adults have had sex on the first date.

Sex positive brand Lovehoney conducted the poll in which 49% of respondents said they got down and dirty after initially meeting up with a potential romantic partner.

While this may not exactly be breaking news to some gay men, the survey also didn’t specify what exactly counts as a date. So your messy 3 AM Grindr house call might not count, but hooking up after breaking bread and throwing back vodka sodas with your latest “swipe right” most definitely does!

On the flip side, 42% claimed to have kept it more chaste and said they had not bumped uglies on date numero uno. Playing the long game can certainly have its perks!

Gen Z and Boomers also appear to have more in common than they may have thought as those aged 18-24 and over 55 were the least likely groups to get down to business after the first date, according to the survey.

Respondents also shared different reasons why they were open to getting hot and heavy following a successful first date.

The most popular answers were because they simply enjoy having sex (53%), to ensure compatibility in the bedroom before moving forward (46%), and because it helps speed up a connection (26%). It can also speed up a disconnection, but now we’re getting off topic.

Others reasons for getting jiggy with it were to make sure their partner accepted their kinks before getting emotionally attached (20%), while others said it helped to calm their nerves (16%). It’s better than Xanax!

Those that prefer to keep things rated PG also revealed why they tend to abstain from sex after a first date. The main reasons were because they feel uncomfortable getting it on with a relative stranger (47%), they don’t “believe” in having sex on a first date (38%), and they only enjoy sex with an emotional connection (32%).

Interestingly, only 17% said they refrained from first date sex over fears of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Whether you swap bodily fluids on the first date or not, the important thing is to do what feels right to you.

“For some people, having sex right away is incredibly helpful in determining if they want to go on a second date, and for others it feels entirely out of reach because they need to have established an emotional connection with the person before they can have sex,” said mental health therapist Rachel Wright.

“Wherever you fall on this spectrum is perfectly okay, and it’s encouraged to talk to the person you’re going out with about it.”

