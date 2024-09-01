Take a sneak peek at Ryan Murphy’s unintentionally (??) homoerotic new series about the infamous Menéndez brothers, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikToK:

Jaden Barba provided the entertainment.

@jadenbarba plz watch 4 the dip groove i can’t even believe i pulled that off😭 thank u @Im not real 4 filming 🤍 @jadenlovesyou @Zara Larsson ♬ original sound – jadenbarba

The legendary Detox came out as trans.

@sethseesshows #detox #willam #dragrace #drag #rupaulsdragrace #chowdown #chickfila #chicago #metro #willambelli #dwv @The Only Detox ♬ original sound – SethSeesShows

Michael Slayers gathered the crew.

@michaelslayersofficial Excuse us, we’re on our way to shop for Halloween decor 😈 Ghostface: @Maya Peterson Freddy: @riahhh411 ♬ original sound – Elvis Lopeti

Armpit influencer Hasan Piker encountered Harry Daniels in the wild.

@fear.and SZA Saw Hasan at His Weakest Moment… @crashdummiespodcast @harry.daniels #fearandpodcast #crashdummiespodcast ♬ original sound – Fear&

Oswaldo Colina danced in Paris.

@dedosbailarinesofficial

#molinorojo #fingerdance #dedosbailarinesofficial #paris #cancan

? Lady Marmalade (From “Moulin Rouge”) – Movie Soundtrack All Stars

The Hot Fellas came to Greenwich Village.

@mickmicknyc

The Hot Fellas just opened a new bakery in NYC ? BTS of the famous Hot Fellas, Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker filming And Just Like That earlier today in NYC ? #bts #behindthescenes #nyc #sarahjessicaparker #ajlt #satc #andjustlikethat #filming #action

? Theme from “Sex and the City” – TV Sounds Unlimited

Beyon-C entered the station.

@ewanange

Part 1 Full cover ?#americahasaproblem #americahasaproblemremix #beyonce #behive #renaissanceworldtour #nickiminaj #marseille #paris #lesgensdanslemetro #newyork

? son original – ewanange (Beyon-C)


Argentina’s national rugby team trained on the beach.

@gainlinesfitness See the rugby stars up close 🏉 #rugby #HSBCSVNS ♬ som original – del

Kelvis Da Silva Alves ate up the corral.

@kelzinh02 #dancatiktok #vogue #ballroom #performance #voguing #dancing #voguetok #cow ♬ original sound – jj gabbana

And Omar Apollo danced.

@papipolonio god said no tour 😎😎😎😎😎🅾️🅰️🆙 this show was amazing!!!!!!! if you dont have tickets to one yet you NEED to. easily one of the best concerts ive ever been to 🤩🤩😻😻🤪🤪🫶🏽🫶🏽👋🏽👋🏽👏🏽👏🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 @Omar Apollo #omarapollo #omarapollohasmyheart #iloveomarapollo #omarapollolive #godsaidno #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – papipolonio

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated