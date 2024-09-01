Take a sneak peek at Ryan Murphy’s unintentionally (??) homoerotic new series about the infamous Menéndez brothers, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikToK:

Jaden Barba provided the entertainment.

@jadenbarba plz watch 4 the dip groove i can’t even believe i pulled that off😭 thank u @Im not real 4 filming 🤍 @jadenlovesyou @Zara Larsson ♬ original sound – jadenbarba

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

The legendary Detox came out as trans.

Michael Slayers gathered the crew.

Armpit influencer Hasan Piker encountered Harry Daniels in the wild.

Oswaldo Colina danced in Paris.

The Hot Fellas came to Greenwich Village.

Beyon-C entered the station.



Argentina’s national rugby team trained on the beach.

Kelvis Da Silva Alves ate up the corral.

And Omar Apollo danced.