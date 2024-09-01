Take a sneak peek at Ryan Murphy’s unintentionally (??) homoerotic new series about the infamous Menéndez brothers, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikToK:
Jaden Barba provided the entertainment.
@jadenbarba plz watch 4 the dip groove i can’t even believe i pulled that off😭 thank u @Im not real 4 filming 🤍 @jadenlovesyou @Zara Larsson ♬ original sound – jadenbarba
The legendary Detox came out as trans.
@sethseesshows #detox #willam #dragrace #drag #rupaulsdragrace #chowdown #chickfila #chicago #metro #willambelli #dwv @The Only Detox ♬ original sound – SethSeesShows
Michael Slayers gathered the crew.
@michaelslayersofficial Excuse us, we’re on our way to shop for Halloween decor 😈 Ghostface: @Maya Peterson Freddy: @riahhh411 ♬ original sound – Elvis Lopeti
Armpit influencer Hasan Piker encountered Harry Daniels in the wild.
@fear.and SZA Saw Hasan at His Weakest Moment… @crashdummiespodcast @harry.daniels #fearandpodcast #crashdummiespodcast ♬ original sound – Fear&
Oswaldo Colina danced in Paris.
The Hot Fellas came to Greenwich Village.
Beyon-C entered the station.
Argentina’s national rugby team trained on the beach.
@gainlinesfitness See the rugby stars up close 🏉 #rugby #HSBCSVNS ♬ som original – del
Kelvis Da Silva Alves ate up the corral.
@kelzinh02 #dancatiktok #vogue #ballroom #performance #voguing #dancing #voguetok #cow ♬ original sound – jj gabbana
And Omar Apollo danced.
@papipolonio god said no tour 😎😎😎😎😎🅾️🅰️🆙 this show was amazing!!!!!!! if you dont have tickets to one yet you NEED to. easily one of the best concerts ive ever been to 🤩🤩😻😻🤪🤪🫶🏽🫶🏽👋🏽👋🏽👏🏽👏🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 @Omar Apollo #omarapollo #omarapollohasmyheart #iloveomarapollo #omarapollolive #godsaidno #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – papipolonio