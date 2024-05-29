Gay people have a proud history of reclaiming words that homophobes previously used in derogatory manners. In fact, nearly all of the words that LGBTQ+ folx use to describe themselves today have been repurposed from homophobic or transphobic origins.

But the latest edition to the list comes with a holy blessing.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Pope Francis used an antigay slur during a conversation with bishops over admitting gay men into Catholic seminaries. When a bishop asked the Francis his opinion, the 87-year-old stated his opposition to the practice.

He allegedly said gay people can lead double lives, disqualifying them from priesthood. Then he used a vulgar word to describe how some seminaries have already accepted too many gay men.

Multiple European newspapers report that Francis contended there was an excessive amount of “frociaggine” in the Church. “Frociaggine” roughly translates to “f*ggotness.”

Say it ain’t so, Francis! More than a decade ago, the more tolerant Pope spoke out in favor of integrating gay men into society. “If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?” he told reporters during a trip to Brazil.

Just this past December, Francis even approved a ruling that allows priests to bless same-sex couples, a radical departure from Church orthodoxy.

But as the Guardian points out, the Pope’s seemingly open stances come with caveats. While Francis expresses his relative acceptance of gay people in day-to-day life, he’s a steadfast opponent of allowing homosexuals to join the clergy.

“In our societies it even seems that homosexuality is fashionable, and that mentality, in some way, also influences the life of the church,” he said in a 2018 interview.

On Tuesday, Francis apologized for his language, a tacit acknowledge the reports were accurate. “Pope Francis is aware of the articles that have come out recently concerning a conversation he had with bishops… behind closed doors,” said the Church’s governing body in a statement. via the BBC.

The statement continues, “As he [the Pope] has stated on more than one occasion, ‘In the Church there is room for everyone, everyone! Nobody is useless or superfluous, there is room for everyone, just the way we are.’”

It concludes, “The Pope never meant to offend or to use homophobic language, and apologises to everyone who felt offended [or] hurt by the use of a word.”

While the Pope issuing an apology for his offensive language also signals a step forward, the fact remains: Francis isn’t exactly an LGBTQ+ rights advocate. He’s an octogenarian who’s spent nearly 50 years of his adult life in the clergy.

With that in mind, his discriminatory view on gay people becoming priests isn’t unexpected. But what was unexpected, at least to English speakers, was the colorful flare of his slur of choice.

“Frociaggine“

Let’s be honest… the word kind of serves!

too much "frociaggine" in the seminaries pic.twitter.com/OqNF6iXIpv — W|I|T|C|H B|I|T|C|H (@notveryalice) May 29, 2024

With Pride Season right around the corner, gays on social media wasted little time refashioning the word for their purposes. It’s not hard to imagine “Frociaggine” tank tops coming to a party near you this summer.

“This is hilarious but also ‘frociaggine’ is so immediately useful as a word – it’s a vibe, an aesthetic, a lifestyle, a movement,” posted someone named “Anthony.”

The root term for “frociaggine” is frocio, a widely used pejorative term for gay men in Italian. One hypothesis traces the word back to the mid-16th century, when invading troops who allegedly raped both men and women were described as “frocio,” or “ferocious.”

The English equivalent of “frociaggine,” the f-word, can be traced back to the early 20th century. As Go Freddie explains, a 1914 book about “criminal slang” uses the term when describing men who dress up in drag.

“All the f*ggots (sissies) will be dressed in drag at the ball tonight,” the entry reads.

Nine years later, an American sociologist named Nels Anderson used the word when describing unhoused men or boys who exploit sex for profit.

The process of reclaiming the f-word started five decades later, when the author and AIDS activist Larry Kramer published a satirical novel on gay life in New York City, F*ggots. The book, which is one of the best-selling gay novels of all-time, explores the promiscuity among gay men living in the 1970s.

While still controversial, “f*ggot” is now used more prominently in gay culture. The same can be said for “queer,” which is even more ubiquitous.

As The Conversation notes, the etymology of “queer” is ambiguous. By the late 19th century, it was used a slang expression to describe same-sex individuals. But it’s unclear whether it was more commonly used in a positive or negative context.

During the gay liberation movement of the 1960s and 70s, LGBTQ+ advocates started using “queer” as a catchphrase. The group Queer Nation was one of the more notable activist organizations at the time.

The author Judith Butler, one of the first mainstream thinkers to argue that gender is performative, also played a major role in redefining the meaning of the word. Over the last 20 years, queer has increasingly been used as an umbrella term to describe members of the LGBTQ+ community (one example is the name of our website, Queerty)!

If there is one constant about gay culture, it’s our insistence on evolving. “Frociaggine” has now officially been added to the lexicon.

What a moment in time!

