If you were to visit present-day 53rd Street and Third Avenue in New York City, you’d see a Duane Reade and TD Bank amongst towering corporate buildings, and of course, and a Starbucks.

But back in the 1970s, the intersection was part of The Loop, an area “where young male hustlers [hung] out and older men [cruised] to buy sexual favors.”

The fact that such an explicitly LGBTQ+ cruising spot could exist in Manhattan (and so many avenues away from the neighborhood later known as Hell’s Kitchen, at that) is a testament to a bygone and much seedier New York City.

But it’s this version of the Big Apple that birthed one of punk music’s most influential bands — the Ramones, who paid tribute to the queer spot in their own unique way.

Listen.

The track appeared on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ 1976 self-titled debut album.

Although the LP includes some of the group’s most notable tracks — including “Blitzkrieg Bop” and “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” — it was a commercial flop upon release. Nevertheless, the four-piece’s gritty, thrashing vocals and ferociously sharp guitars were revelatory in the punk scene, alongside their controversial lyrics about violence, sex, dark humor, and drug use.

Accordingly, “53rd and 3rd,” penned by bassist Dee Dee Ramone, did not shy away from what really went down at the infamous intersection.

As revealed by the opening verse, the song tells the story of a former “Green Beret in Vietnam” who’s fallen on hard times. With no time for “your fairy stories” — both a reference to fairytales and a homophobic slur — the narrator now finds himself on “53rd and 3rd, standing on the street” and “trying to turn a trick.”

Despite the taboo subject, the Ramones infused a bizarre level of humor into the lyrics, with self-deprecating quips like, “You’re the one they never pick” and the loaded invitation: “If you think you can, well, come on man.”

Still, the song takes a dark turn in the bridge after the narrator is approached. In a near scream, Dee Dee recounts: “Then I took out my razor blade / Then I did what God forbade / Now the cops are after me / But I proved that I’m no sissy.”

OK, so a punk song about gay prostitution ending with a homophobic murder is hardly a queer anthem, though the true inspiration behind “53rd and 3rd” remains somewhat a mystery.

According to an interview reprinted in Dick Porter’s Ramones: The Complete Twisted History, Dee Dee said the song “speaks for itself” and implied it was based upon his own experiences. “Everything I write is autobiographical and written in a very real way, I can’t even write,” he explained at the time.

However, he later doubled back on its authenticity in an interview for End of the Century: The Story of The Ramones, noting, “These rumors, nobody’s giving me a fair chance [with] what is real and what is fantasy … People try to make me out like I was some rough character: I was just the bass player for the Ramones.”

And while his bandmates at times denied its autobiographical nature, the late musician struggled with drug addiction for most of his life and died at 50-years-old from an overdose.

Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between. We may never know if Dee Dee actually frequented the corner to finance his addiction, but it’s rather unlikely that he actually killed someone. And as Johnny Ramone reportedly told an interviewer, “We were so weird. Singing about some guy coming back from Vietnam and becoming a male prostitute and killing people? This is what we thought was normal.”

The track has remained a fixture in the Ramones’ story, due in part to intrigue around its subject matter and its placement on their first album. In 2003, Metallica even covered “53rd and 3rd” for We’re a Happy Family: A Tribute to Ramones.

And despite writing a song with homophobic subtext, the Ramones aren’t remembered — or typically believed to have been — anti-LGBTQ+.

In fact, punk culture — forged by a feeling of being outcasted and a desire to live outside of the norms — has always resonated with the LGBTQ+ community. For that reason alone, the group spoke to a generation of queer people who felt shunned by society.

Andrew Luecke noted in Cool: Style, Sound and Subversion, “the whole punk attitude” largely existed beyond the binaries of sexuality. “[It] rubs up against Andy Warhol and the Velvet Underground too, and they were very much a part of gay culture … so it skirts all those things,” he wrote.

As for 53rd and 3rd itself, a series of police crackdowns in the 1990s targeted The Loop, leading to a cleansing of solicitations and the loss of queer bars like the Rounds, as well.