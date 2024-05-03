Shirtless greasers, lesbian rockers & pansexual wizards: How queer are this season’s Broadway musicals?

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Eddie Redmayne, center, and the cast of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.” Photo by Marc Brenner.

It was pretty daring stuff in 1967 to present a musical with a bisexual lead character and androgynous Emcee. Cabaret, featuring a book by Joe Masteroff, based on gay author Christopher Isherwood’s memoir about his time in Weimar Germany, has always been racy stuff that appears to get queerer with each new revival. The current production — now called Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club — takes queer to levels unseen in previous major iterations.

Queer scale: 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Everyone’s kissing everyone throughout the evening, which has become pretty tame stuff for today’s sophisticated theater audiences (or anyone wandering around Hell’s Kitchen post-show). But when Julia Cheng’s orgiastic “Two Ladies” choreography had simulated tongues in places not seen on Broadway since the seedier days of Times Square, pearls were clutched. Special shout-out to LGBTQ+ actors Ato Blankson-Wood as bi writer Clifford Bradshaw and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Marty Lauter (Marcia Marcia Marcia!) as Kit Kat boy Victor, who also understudies Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee.

Tony nominations: 9