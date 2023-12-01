Hugh Hefner’s “bisexual AF” son channels Balenciaga, David Archuleta hides a hickey & a Disney star comes out

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

MAKING US PROUD: Out soccer stud Jake Williamson set a world record in athletics… and thirst traps! [Read all about it on Queerty]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Disney star Karan Brar came out as bisexual in a powerful personal essay. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FOREVER YOUNG: The Old Gays sat down with us to talk about their juicy new memoir, The Old Gays’ Guide To The Good Life.

TRIPLE THREAT: Manu Ríos is ready for his J.Lo era. [Read all about it on Queerty]

KISS AND TELL: David Archuleta tried to hide a hickey. [Read all about it on INTO]

PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH: Hugh Hefner’s “bisexual AF” son channelled Balenciaga and gave Playmate vibes by posing topless in a skirt.

TEA PARTY: Liz Cheney is getting ready to spill aaaaall the tea on Trump, MAGA & the disgraced GOP in her new book “Oath and Honor”. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FULL OF LIES: George Santos was trolled with a giant 15-foot balloon outside of U.S. Capitol just before being ousted from Congress. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PRAISE THE LORD: Lil Nas X entered his Christian era. ✝️📖🙏🕊️

BAD LOOK: Star NFL QB Kirk Cousins faced backlash after partnering with an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group. Ugh. [Read all about it on Queerty]

PHOTOS: L.A.’s hottest new party celebrates the art of being extra. [See the pics at GayCities]

WORLD AIDS DAY: To commemorate #WorldAidsDay (observed worldwide on December 1), here’s a list of four moments when HIV and AIDS broke through to a new level of cultural awareness.

