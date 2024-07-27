Hugh Jackman & the entire ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast has everyone thinking R-rated things

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, two of People’s “Sexiest Men Alive”, are Hollywood’s most famous (and only?) hunky costars-turned-friends-turned-faux-enemies. And they’re bringing their years-long bromance back to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, now in theaters.

It’s a bit of cinematic déjà vu, since the Reynolds and Jackman also played those two superheroes in 2009’s widely panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but expectations are riding even higher for this film. 2016’s acclaimed Deadpool became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and 2018’s equally well-received Deadpool 2 broke that record.

Now, thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Deadpool and Wolverine are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this third installment, which will be both Disney and the MCU’s first R-rated movie. The movie is also expected to open to $160 million to $165 million domestically, which would be a record for R-rated fare, as Variety reports.

And we haven’t even mentioned the supporting cast like queer star Emma Corrin, Lewis Tan, and Tyler Mane, among others. Deadpool & Wolverine’s pool of confirmed talent, top-billed or otherwise, is “super” good-looking.

Just take a gander at these thirst tweets…