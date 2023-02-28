Hunky advice columnist John Paul Brammer shows off his impeccable body of work

Photos via @jpbrammer on Twitter

With incisive wit, thoughtful commentary, and an incredible sense of humor, author John Paul Brammer has cultivated a devoted following. It doesn’t hurt that his lovely authorial skills are paired with a body that won’t quit.

Brammer’s hit essay collection/memoir ¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons was a journey through queer lived experience that left laughing, crying, and ready to nominate it for Best Read at the 2022 Queerties.

The writer honed his skills for years with his ¡Hola Papi! advice column, published across sites like Into, Them, The Cut, and his own personal Substack. His manner of guidance and storytelling quickly endeared him to readers and got him where he is today, with ¡Hola Papi! even being optioned for a scripted series.

Courageously, throughout his successes, he’s continued to be a major hottie.

His innocuous recent leg day post had fans week in the knees:

sorry but I had a good leg day today pic.twitter.com/j3SnpU9eSy — JP (@jpbrammer) February 24, 2023

A picture is worth a thousands words, and he’s got both!

While supplying his readers with advice that’s full of heart and insight, he’s also been keeping his followers fed.

Though it’s almost unfair for talented and intelligent people to be hot, we’re willing to let it slide.

A little crash course for anyone without their finger on the pulse:

chest day + new paramore album + empty gym ? pic.twitter.com/ngH9P9VkFd — JP (@jpbrammer) February 10, 2023

I have decided to stop taking in new information to focus on my chest pic.twitter.com/fJJyBpBUx1 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 13, 2023

gm say it back pic.twitter.com/iyEse29bO3 — JP (@jpbrammer) November 15, 2022

midday pump.. after all why shouldn't I have it… pic.twitter.com/GTdAelBXSP — JP (@jpbrammer) September 9, 2022

hey it is like 110 degrees pic.twitter.com/KDQ3BI8xiE — JP (@jpbrammer) July 11, 2022

morning hike out in the Wichitas ? pic.twitter.com/HF9uYNavpj — JP (@jpbrammer) July 10, 2022

I don’t own this necklace but I’m acting up while I have it pic.twitter.com/QpDuW8V5A1 — JP (@jpbrammer) March 2, 2022

I am on vacation ? pic.twitter.com/80LNqok73n — JP (@jpbrammer) February 10, 2022

Reading proves, once again, fundamental.