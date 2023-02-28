afternoon snacc

Hunky advice columnist John Paul Brammer shows off his impeccable body of work

Various pictures from John Paul Brammer's Twitter profile that show off his hunky features.
With incisive wit, thoughtful commentary, and an incredible sense of humor, author John Paul Brammer has cultivated a devoted following. It doesn’t hurt that his lovely authorial skills are paired with a body that won’t quit.

Brammer’s hit essay collection/memoir ¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons was a journey through queer lived experience that left laughing, crying, and ready to nominate it for Best Read at the 2022 Queerties.

The writer honed his skills for years with his ¡Hola Papi! advice column, published across sites like Into, Them, The Cut, and his own personal Substack. His manner of guidance and storytelling quickly endeared him to readers and got him where he is today, with ¡Hola Papi! even being optioned for a scripted series.

Courageously, throughout his successes, he’s continued to be a major hottie.

His innocuous recent leg day post had fans week in the knees:

A picture is worth a thousands words, and he’s got both!

While supplying his readers with advice that’s full of heart and insight, he’s also been keeping his followers fed.

Though it’s almost unfair for talented and intelligent people to be hot, we’re willing to let it slide.

A little crash course for anyone without their finger on the pulse:

Reading proves, once again, fundamental.