Hunky Colombian influencer Andrés Simón comes out as bisexual

Andrés Simón is a model and social media influencer from Bogotá, Colombia. Yesterday, he announced to his 100K+ followers on Instagram that he’s bisexual.

“I come to tell you about love without labels, without barriers,” he said in a video. “Many are waiting for this video from me. I know that many will criticize and judge me. Others will support me, they will be empathetic but I wanted to do it.”

Simón went on to say he likes both men and woman, although he is more drawn to men.

“I can tell you that I can love and accept myself as I am, a bisexual man,” he announced, adding later, “I have always felt much more attractive to men, although I have also had relationships with women.”

Anticipating how some people might respond to this, Simón continued, “I already know that many are going to tell me that bisexualism does not exist or that it is a way of not accepting that I am gay, those people in a divisive and decisive attitude are the ones who make the community still suffer discrimination today.”

Before finishing, Simón said that, while he’s proud to finally come out, a person’s sexuality shouldn’t define them and that things like personality are far better ways of measuring their character.

Scroll down for more pics from Simón’s page…

