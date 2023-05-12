Hunky dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa lures us in with his pretty pets & keeps us coming back for more woofs

Growing up in rural Brazil, Gabriel Feitosa found solace in his sister’s dogs. Each day after school, he would work in a salon grooming them and other dogs around the neighborhood, even though his family didn’t originally support his passion.

Now, Feitosa has built a dog grooming empire. The owner of his own company, Feitosa temporarily turns his furry clients into Pokémon characters, zoo animals, creatures from literature and everything in between.

“I was drawn to spending a lot of time around puppies, of course, but also to the immense variety of looks and techniques out there to groom dogs” he told BuzzFeed earlier this year. “They look like living sculptures, and it’s tough to learn how to groom every breed well. I guess the never-ending challenge of learning something new keeps me motivated.”

Don’t worry: Feitosa’s grooming is totally safe. To transform his dogs, he uses non-toxic, vegan dye. Each session takes about 3.5 hours.

On a near daily basis, Feitosa shares his creations on TikTok and Instagram, where he boasts over 2.1 million followers combined.

Feitosa, 31, says he started working for one of most prestigious kennels in South America when he was 15 years old. That led him to work with Johnny Duarte, the internationally recognized animal photographer, where he prepared dogs for ad campaigns.

Around that time, he met his husband, Jeremy, and they moved to San Diego. Feitosa opened his own salon in 2019.

“Creative grooming allows the owner to bond with their dog,” he said in an interview. “Dogs don’t really care or understand the designs or shapes on their coat, but they do understand the love and attention they receive for hours at a time.”

While Feitosa has been well-known in the dog grooming world for years, he rose to national fame when he appeared on the ABC reality show “Pooch Perfect” in 2020. He says grooming is his creative outlet, and allows him to push boundaries.

“I love that I can push the boundaries of a hair cut, like a fashion designer would push the boundaries of a runway show. I can temporarily make dogs look like entirely different creatures.” he told The Mirror.

With so much success, Feitosa has started his own franchise. He credits dog grooming with giving him a purpose in life, and wants others to be exposed to the craft.

“My mission is to create an impact in this industry, the industry that saved my life,” he said. “I want to give back and help people who are just getting started in their grooming careers.”

While Feitosa draws fans in with his pretty poodles, he keeps us coming back for his bubbly personality, and stunning looks.

His dogs are beautiful, and so is he!

A quick glance through Feitosa’s social media shows that he takes his own appearance as seriously as his dogs’, and we’re thankful for it! Scroll down for more pics well-kempt hottie…