Dear Jake,

I’m a bisexual man in my early 30’s and I enjoy an active sex life. Even though some of my friends like to jokingly slut shame me, I have made a real effort not to judge myself for hooking up a lot. Life is short, and sex is fun!

My therapist has helped me understand that as long as I’m taking care of myself, it might actually be healthy to acknowledge my bisexuality and give it an outlet, rather than feeling shame about it (especially since my youth was full of so much repression).

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

On that note, I recently went to a new doctor to see about going on DoxyPEP to protect myself from getting STIs. To my surprise, he laughed at me and suggested that I might consider “wearing more condoms” and even asked if I ever thought I might have a “sex addiction.” I left without a prescription and feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed.

I’m pretty sure this new doctor is straight, but is it really my job to teach him this stuff? How would you handle this situation?

Self-Care Slut

Dear Self-Care Slut,

What you experienced in the health system is unfortunately all too common. When you reach out for help, you deserve to know you’re in a safe, non-judgmental place, with an expert who’s willing to try and understand the various factors in your life so that they can create the best healthcare plan for you.

Sadly, many “professionals” out there are not LGBTQ+ affirming, with no understanding of the nuances of queer culture, nor the ways we protect ourselves.

Even if your doctor had not heard about DoxyPEP (which he should have!), the appropriate thing to do would have been to look into it for you, before simply dismissing it and labeling you as the problem or incorrectly diagnosing you as a “sex addict.” What a jerk!

Rather than trying to educate him–which, BTW, isn’t your job or burden–I recommend never going back to his clinic again and instead finding a different provider who is more open about and understanding of the needs of LGBTQ+ patients.

Things like PrEP, PEP, and DoxyPEP are incredibly useful tools for preventing HIV and STIs for those with active sex lives, while honoring the reality that a lot of people don’t always use condoms.

I’m truly sorry this new doctor of yours was so close-minded. Luckily, there are services are out there that can help you locate better, more LGBTQ+ affirming providers, such as EqualityMD, Folx, OutCare, and the LGBTQ Healthcare Directory.

You might also see if there are local LGBTQ+ clinics and centers that offer healthcare near you. Keep an eye out for LGBTQ+ messaging on provider websites. Referrals through word of mouth can also be super helpful.

If you’re living somewhere more rural, don’t fret! You can still access DoxyPEP (and PREP) through low-cost online services, such as Q Care Plus.

At the end of the day, you want to find care that understands and honors your individual needs as a queer person. No one deserves to be slut shamed, and your intention to enjoy sex in a safe and healthy way is smart and responsible.

Now, excuse me while I go Google “Is there a morning-after pill for incompetence?”

Ask Jake is our advice column by Queerty editor and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jake Myers. If you have a question for Jake, email [email protected], or contact him through his LGBTQ therapy platform.