I get emotional talking about it because it’s an example of how far we’ve come, and it’s an example of how truly fortunate I am, and we are, to be living in this moment of our evolution.



And it’s all the more reason that we have to defend our rights and fight for our rights to continue to live full lives, and not lives that are defined in the way that, you know, a certain faction of the political landscape in this country would have us believe we are defined—the one thing that, for whatever reason, engenders them with a fear that they cannot comprehend.

Zachary Quinto speaking to Queerty about his career as an out gay actor, and the significance of playing the gay lead character on NBC’s new medical drama ‘Brilliant Minds.’



