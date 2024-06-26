Entertainment*
pink panic

“I myself was once a gay”: 20 fascinating facts about colorful cult classic ‘But I’m A Cheerleader’

By Lee Meyer
Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

In Jamie Babbit’s 2000 cult favorite But I’m A Cheerleader, Megan (Natasha Lyonne) is an all-American girl whose parents are concerned she may be a lesbian. After sending Megan to a conversion camp run by the unhinged Mary (Cathy Moriarty), Megan finds unexpected love with fellow camper/prisoner Graham (Clea DuVall).

While the movie wasn’t a mainstream hit when it released, it’s gone on to become a beloved indie darling, thanks to a clever script and an incredible lead performance by Lyonne. Today, its influence can be felt everywhere from stage musicals to the music video for Muna’s “Silk Chiffon,” which lovingly references the queer comedy touchstone.

Ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary this fall, scroll through got 20 fascinating facts about But I’m A Cheerleader

1. But I’m A Cheerleader is Jamie Babbit’s first feature.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Babbit previously directed two short films, and secured financing for her feature debut by sharing her script with the then-VP of Prudential Insurance while at the Sundance Film Festival.

2. The look and feel of the movie are inspired by various pop culture icons.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Babbit looked to inspirations like Barbie, Edward Scissorhands, and the works of queer icons like John Waters and David La Chapelle and others to craft the film’s distinct pink and blue visual style.

3. Babbit was inspired to make the movie because her mother ran a rehab program.

Jamie Babbit | Photo: Getty Images

Babbit’s mother ran a halfway house for young people with drug and alcohol problems called New Directions, inspiring her to write a comedy about rehab and the 12-step program. She decided to write about conversion camp after reading an article about a man who went through the process and came out of it hating himself.

4. Babbit brought in Brian Wayne Peterson to write the script.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Babbit told Nitrate Online, “We found this random guy [Brian Wayne Peterson], who just graduated from USC Film School in the Writing Program and had written a script about a gay cowboy, which I liked, and I presented him a ten-page treatment, plus a stack of research on conversion camps, and he said sure.”

5. DuVall was always part of the project.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Babbit had worked with DuVall on her short film, Sleeping Beauties, about a young girl who works at a funeral home.

6. Lyonne was not the first choice for Megan!

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Try to breathe. We’re shocked too. But Lyonne discovered the script through her longtime friend and eventual co-star, Melanie Lynskey.

7. An unknown first actress turned it down for religious reasons.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Thank goodness she did, because Lyonne slays in this movie. (One day, we hope to find out who it was and whether or not they regret it though!)

8. Babbit wanted to make sure there was diversity behind and in front of the camera.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

She told Nitrate Online: “There’s so much racism at every level of making movies. The casting directors don’t bring them in, the agents don’t sign them because there’s less work, so you have to look harder as a director, but I feel it’s your responsibility to do that.”

9. The film is filled with character actors.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

In addition to the fabulous Lyonne, the film features a host of cult actors, in addition to a number of stars who would go on to become super famous in the years since, like Lynskey and Michelle Williams.

10. Cathy Moriarty plays the primary antagonist, Mary.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Moriarty has starred in both mainstream and cult pics, including Raging Bull and Soapdish.

11. Mary is meant to embody AIDS paranoia and homophobia.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Babbit told Nitrate Online, “She’s germophobic, so everything is plastic, and she’s all about AIDS-paranoia and all that stuff. And it’s everything that’s against nature: so she doesn’t have real flowers, she has plastic flowers. She doesn’t want anything organic, because it’s scary.”

12. Mink Stole and Bud Cort appear as Megan’s conservative parents.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Both are John Waters regulars, another nod to the legendary filmmaker who was a major influence on Babbit.

13. RuPaul appears out of drag in the film…

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

RuPaul plays Mike, an “ex-gay” who helps get Megan to the conversion camp.

14. …and contributes a song to the soundtrack.

RuPaul was already a chart-climbing recording artist in her own right by the time she appeared in the film, with hits like 1992’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)” and “A Little Bit Of Love.” But don’t overlook “Party Train”—it’s a bop!

15. But I’m a Cheerleader received negative reviews…

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

At the time, Variety wrote, “In its current form, [But I’m A Cheerleader] comes across as a retro item, made in the mold of John Waters’ shockingly profane satires, but without Waters’ wit or edge.”

16. …but queer media loved the film.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

The film’s critical esteem has only grown over the years, but, as usual, the gays were ahead of their time. AfterEllen called it one of the best lesbian movies of all time.

18. The movie struggled with age ratings throughout its release.

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

Internationally, the film was rated as “mature” and “15+” by various ratings boards.

19. Babbit has directed several queer-themed films since.

Image Credit: ‘The Quiet,’ Sony Pictures Classics

Babbit’s other films include erotic thriller The Quiet, the comedy Itty Bitty Titty Committee, Addicted to Fresno—in which she reunited with Lyonne—and many, many television episodes for iconic LGBTQ+ shows like The L Word, Looking, and Popular.

20. There’s a musical adaptation.

‘But I’m A Cheerleader: The Musical’ at Theatre at Saint Clements | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bill Augustin and Andrew Abrams wrote the musical, which debuted at the 2005 New York Musical Theatre Festival. It’s received a handful of productions in the London theater scene, but has yet to return to the U.S.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Entertainment*

Latest*