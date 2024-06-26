“I myself was once a gay”: 20 fascinating facts about colorful cult classic ‘But I’m A Cheerleader’

Image Credit: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate Films

In Jamie Babbit’s 2000 cult favorite But I’m A Cheerleader, Megan (Natasha Lyonne) is an all-American girl whose parents are concerned she may be a lesbian. After sending Megan to a conversion camp run by the unhinged Mary (Cathy Moriarty), Megan finds unexpected love with fellow camper/prisoner Graham (Clea DuVall).

While the movie wasn’t a mainstream hit when it released, it’s gone on to become a beloved indie darling, thanks to a clever script and an incredible lead performance by Lyonne. Today, its influence can be felt everywhere from stage musicals to the music video for Muna’s “Silk Chiffon,” which lovingly references the queer comedy touchstone.

Ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary this fall, scroll through got 20 fascinating facts about But I’m A Cheerleader…