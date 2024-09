Enthusiasm for ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ shows no sign of abating … I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him. When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So, they better be quick.



Sir Ian McKellen, 85, talking to The Big Issue about the future of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ franchise and his plans to reprise his role as the wizard Gandalf.