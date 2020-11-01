Idaho’s homophobic lieutenant governor went driving with a gun and a Bible because freedom

Idaho’s super homophobic Lieutenant Governor went driving around in her truck with a gun, a Bible, and an American flag to protest the state’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

Janice McGeachin is a far-right Republican who doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage and thinks her state’s response to coronavirus is a bunch of godless B.S. So she participated in a video “declaration” about it.

“We recognize that all of us by nature are free and equal and have certain inalienable rights among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and protecting safety,” McGeachin says in the truly bizarre video.

Several other far-right Idaho state representatives appear in the video, as well, though McGeachin is the only only person to use props.

Twitter has had quite a bit to say about McGeachin’s gun-and-bible-toting cameo…

If god will protect you why do you need a gun? Honestly, how are these people elected? Is education a low priority in Idaho Falls? Science is, apparently. — JMG (@justbitsy) October 30, 2020

How it How it’s

Started Going pic.twitter.com/l44CYOSIwu — A_Research_Guru (@A_Research_Guru) October 27, 2020

@JaniceMcGeachin disgusting! What a disgrace to Idaho. — Karen (@KarenlhKaren) October 27, 2020

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. Good ole’ @JaniceMcGeachin doin’ what she does best, looking like a COMPLTE moron and embarrassing Idaho! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Amanda Bell (@Amanda__Bell) October 27, 2020

If she has the Bible, why does she need the gun? — Smoggie till the day I die (@CSWilliams111) October 30, 2020

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is the Tea Party asshat who posed on the Idaho capitol steps with two members of a militia flashing white power symbols. When she isn’t waving around her bible, she’s dryhumping Trump’s leg and voting to take away seniors’ healthcare. https://t.co/kZvsw5Mx2F pic.twitter.com/RByKNqk6KJ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2020

How do people like this get elected?🤔 Driving around with a gun in one hand and a Bible in the other–no hands on the wheel–is actually a perfect encapsulation of these kind of people. Hypocrisy and zero common sense rolled into one pathetic package. — Midwestny (@Midwestny1) October 30, 2020

Deaths will be on your hands, you irresponsible #CoVidiot. People listen, you discount masks and the virus itself, and people will die as a result. Shame on you. — Daniel Hart (@chaoops123) October 30, 2020

You are legitimately crazy…god help your family. You need an intervention. — cocopuff6708 (@cnorman1203) October 30, 2020

Could you be any weirder or creepier, @JaniceMcGeachin? https://t.co/5LAft4Pzea — Dr. David Gaines Ⓥ ✊🌹🎼🏑⚾🏀 (@NatsAndCats) October 30, 2020

