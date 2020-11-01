Joy ride

Idaho’s homophobic lieutenant governor went driving with a gun and a Bible because freedom

By

Idaho’s super homophobic Lieutenant Governor went driving around in her truck with a gun, a Bible, and an American flag to protest the state’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

Janice McGeachin is a far-right Republican who doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage and thinks her state’s response to coronavirus is a bunch of godless B.S. So she participated in a video “declaration” about it.

“We recognize that all of us by nature are free and equal and have certain inalienable rights among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and protecting safety,” McGeachin says in the truly bizarre video.

Several other far-right Idaho state representatives appear in the video, as well, though McGeachin is the only only person to use props.

Twitter has had quite a bit to say about McGeachin’s gun-and-bible-toting cameo…

Related: Antigay lawmaker compares himself to “Jews in Nazi Germany” as he chainsaws a mask in half