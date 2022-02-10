wardrobe malfunction

Idris Elba accidentally left his fly down and fans can’t stop staring

Was Idris Elba trying to snatch the title of “most embarrassing moment in BRIT Awards history” from Madonna when he presented at the ceremony this week?

Unlikely. But intentions aside, the Luther actor forgot one important step before appearing on stage to present Album of the Year.

Rocking a pink Gucci jacket and sunglasses, Elba read out the nominees, which included Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender. Adele won for her album 30.

At some point he realized his fly was down, but not before viewers did: