Idris Elba accidentally left his fly down and fans can’t stop staring

Was Idris Elba trying to snatch the title of “most embarrassing moment in BRIT Awards history” from Madonna when he presented at the ceremony this week?

Unlikely. But intentions aside, the Luther actor forgot one important step before appearing on stage to present Album of the Year.

Rocking a pink Gucci jacket and sunglasses, Elba read out the nominees, which included Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender. Adele won for her album 30.

At some point he realized his fly was down, but not before viewers did:

not idris elba presenting with his flies undone ?? pic.twitter.com/bMXu5SQtFh — cait? (@Caitbutler_) February 8, 2022

Why the hell are people complaining that Idris Elba’s fly was open at The Brits? They’re acting like that’s not the best possible outcome. — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 8, 2022

Idris Elba on the brits with his fly down….. Shagger #brits — Sidders ???? (@Hey_Sidney) February 8, 2022

Idris Elba president of the Gucci gang with his fly undone. I love that for him #brits2022 — Gemma (@_GemmaKerr) February 8, 2022

Did Idris Elba just present an award with his fly open? @BRITAwards pic.twitter.com/7c4Zde6eF9 — GabrielaC (@Gabriel19001341) February 8, 2022

idris elba comes on with his fly undone what a boy #brits2022 — Elizabeth (@elizabethr_se) February 8, 2022

Only Idris Elba could still look cool af with his fly down #brits2022 — laurenwalker ?? (@lorypory93) February 8, 2022