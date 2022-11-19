INSTASTUDS

Idris Elba’s knockout, Andrew Garfield’s leather pants, & Derek Chadwick’s french fries

By · 10 comments

This week Adam Rippon shared a twinky throwback, Laverne Cox spilled the tea on celebrity men, and pro basketball player Isaac Humphries came out of the closet. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jackson O’Doherty drank tequila.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackson O’Doherty (@itsjackson)

Johnny Middlebrooks reached the peak.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Middlebrooks (@johnny_llee)

Michael Gunning learned to dance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Gunning (@michaelgunning1)

Zane Phillips painted his room.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zane Phillips (@zanethan)

Tom Prior cleaned up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Prior (@tompriorthesecond)

Sterling Walker took a hike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Idris Elba met his match.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Boris Kodjoe took an ice bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe)

Eric Radford wore black.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Radford (@ericradford85)

Ross Butler flexed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler)

Alan Bersten tried boxing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten)

Arthur Nory walked the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

Jones Tamar found his light.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@jonestamar_)

Omar Sharif Jr. broke a sweat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by . (@omarsharifjr)

Andrew Garfield posed for British GQ.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

Charlie King popped a squat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARLIE KING (@charlie_king85)

Jim Newman celebrated Hump Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Newman (@jimnewmannyc)

Nathan Nuyts steamed up the elevator.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NATHAN (@nathannuyts)

Lil Nas X took a bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

And Derek Chadwick had fries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Chadwick (@derekchadwick)