Idris Elba’s knockout, Andrew Garfield’s leather pants, & Derek Chadwick’s french fries

This week Adam Rippon shared a twinky throwback, Laverne Cox spilled the tea on celebrity men, and pro basketball player Isaac Humphries came out of the closet. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jackson O’Doherty drank tequila.
Johnny Middlebrooks reached the peak.
Michael Gunning learned to dance.
Zane Phillips painted his room.
Tom Prior cleaned up.
Sterling Walker took a hike.
Idris Elba met his match.
Boris Kodjoe took an ice bath.
Eric Radford wore black.
Ross Butler flexed.
Alan Bersten tried boxing.
Arthur Nory walked the beach.
Jones Tamar found his light.
Omar Sharif Jr. broke a sweat.
Andrew Garfield posed for British GQ.
Charlie King popped a squat.
Jim Newman celebrated Hump Day.
Nathan Nuyts steamed up the elevator.
Lil Nas X took a bath.
And Derek Chadwick had fries.
10 Comments
abfab
Q. From now on, just do Sterling Walker.
ScottOnEarth
With all of his incredible dancing, I don’t think Alen Bersten has to worry about burning-off his breakfast. He is so talented and seems like a complete sweetheart.
SDR94103
to the guys with no tattoos, thank you and the same with the guys with some body hair.
Just.my.opinion
Same shit; different day.
dbmcvey
And you post the same shit; every time.
Rambeaux
Lil Nas X is getting as overexposed on here, as Terry Miller was.
bigrawtop
This Jackson guy doesn’t appreciate pronouns. Straight jerk.
Den
For the millionth time, can we please NOT have any pictures of people spending their money in the UAE, Dubai where Jackskson O’asshole is partying imposes imprisonment of up to 10 years on consensual sodomy. Anybody there, even if they are LGBT is not an ally.
And in posting pictures of people enriching the Dubai economy, or making it appear an attractive vacationing spot you cease to be an LGBT ally! So what will it be? Does Queerty support LGBT rights internationally or not? Pretty effing simple.
SFMike
I certainly agree, you put your life and freedom in danger by even visiting this Muslimfascist hellhole. Don’t support our enemies.
abfab
Really. Who needs Dubai when you got Florida, Idaho, Texas and most of the South?