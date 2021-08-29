IKEA’s gay apartment, the world’s first LGBTQ+ mariachi band, & a Shawn Mendes squat

Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign go up in flames, then check out the latest offerings from Gay TikTok this week:
A “straight guy” asked about RuPaul’s Drag Race.
@jtfirstman#fyp #drag #straight #gay
Maluma showered outside.
@papijuanchoBUENOS DÍAS!! Me pillaron cantando #Sobrio a todo pulmón 😂 #TikTok #PapiJuancho
The neighborhood gay waved to his neighbors.
@a.marlo#justfriends #neighborhoodwatch
IKEA demanded gay rights now.
@elonsbabydaddywe had guessed they were lesbians as soon as we walked in but the hers and hers confirmed it
The world’s first and only LGBTQ+ mariachi band made their TikTok debut.
@mariachiarcoiris#mariachiarcoiris #mariachiarcoirisdelosangeles #lgbtq #lgbtqi #mariachi #gay #lesbiana #bisexual #transgender #nonbinary #pansexual #queer
A wedding guest dragged the grooms.
@anikka212In honor of their 2 year anniversary… my roast.. I mean speech. #rpdr #weddingspeech #gaywedding #gaymarrige #twogrooms #lgbtq #speech #alphabetmafia
Big Mike asked for advice.
@bigmike_____Do they know? #gay #gaypride
Meg Stalter became a license plate.
@jarrett.tOut here conserving wildlife habitat! — @megstalter #puremichigan #gay #higay #lgbtq #detroit #michigan #pridemonth #fyp #jeep
Austin got food during class.
@cds.nutsMy bf was rewatching his Professor’s lectures and found this little gem of me bringing him breakfast
And Shawn Mendes got into the water like that.
@drewmtillmanFor the record I support any way that you want to get in the water 💦
2 Comments
elsayedismail
i hope that i find some nude gay in this website
GayEGO
Ha ha ha! Good one!