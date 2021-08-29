TikTalk

IKEA’s gay apartment, the world’s first LGBTQ+ mariachi band, & a Shawn Mendes squat

By

Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign go up in flames, then check out the latest offerings from Gay TikTok this week:

A “straight guy” asked about RuPaul’s Drag Race.

@jtfirstman#fyp #drag #straight #gay

♬ original sound – Tik Toker

Maluma showered outside.

@papijuanchoBUENOS DÍAS!! Me pillaron cantando #Sobrio a todo pulmón 😂 #TikTok #PapiJuancho

♬ Sobrio – Maluma

The neighborhood gay waved to his neighbors.

@a.marlo#justfriends #neighborhoodwatch

♬ Follow joefloww_ for clear skin – Joe Floww

IKEA demanded gay rights now.

@elonsbabydaddywe had guessed they were lesbians as soon as we walked in but the hers and hers confirmed it

♬ original sound – Lukas Arnold (he/him)

The world’s first and only LGBTQ+ mariachi band made their TikTok debut.

@mariachiarcoiris#mariachiarcoiris #mariachiarcoirisdelosangeles #lgbtq #lgbtqi #mariachi #gay #lesbiana #bisexual #transgender #nonbinary #pansexual #queer

♬ original sound – Mariachi Arcoiris

A wedding guest dragged the grooms.

@anikka212In honor of their 2 year anniversary… my roast.. I mean speech. #rpdr #weddingspeech #gaywedding #gaymarrige #twogrooms #lgbtq #speech #alphabetmafia

♬ original sound – Anikka 🏳️‍🌈

Big Mike asked for advice.

@bigmike_____Do they know? #gay #gaypride

♬ Yellow – Coldplay

Meg Stalter became a license plate.

@jarrett.tOut here conserving wildlife habitat! — @megstalter #puremichigan #gay #higay #lgbtq #detroit #michigan #pridemonth #fyp #jeep

♬ original sound – Megan Stalter

Austin got food during class.

@cds.nutsMy bf was rewatching his Professor’s lectures and found this little gem of me bringing him breakfast

♬ original sound – Austin

And Shawn Mendes got into the water like that.

@drewmtillmanFor the record I support any way that you want to get in the water 💦

♬ original sound – Drew Tillman