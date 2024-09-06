Hi Jake,

I just started freshman year at college and have already begun to hit it off with people. I sort of have a group I hang out with, and they’re all really nice and cool. Here’s the thing though… they don’t know I’m gay.

I’m not in the closet at home (came out three years ago), so I can’t figure out why I’m holding back on mentioning it here. I guess I don’t want it to be my entire identity, or make it some seriously big deal.

I wish I could just be straight up and say, “I like dudes”, when someone mentions girls to me (which has happened a couple times), but for some reason, I feel awkward about it.

Why is this harder than it was going to be?

Undercover Undergrad

Dear Undercover Undergrad,

Cheers to an exciting new chapter! Entering college is a transformative life stage, and with that, comes forging a brand new identity.

The good news is you have an opportunity to introduce yourself to a new community of people however you see fit, shedding any regrets, baggage, or preconceived notions you might feel you’re still carrying from high school. Many people have a metamorphosis in college, and are able to shine as their true selves.

The bad news is that sometimes, having to present yourself all over again can feel exhausting and even re-trigger some of the difficult feelings you faced in your “old” life, including fear about telling people that you’re gay.

Don’t fret, though. This is a normal part of queer identity formation. As you move through life, you’ll find that as a gay person, you’re in an ongoing “coming out” process, continually having to reveal who you are to new people in new situations. There are always new classes, internships, jobs, friend groups, et cetera, and in each of those you’ll potentially end up revealing your true self, while correcting incorrect assumptions.

You might think, “Why is it my responsibility to have to educate people about something that isn’t definitive of my entire identity?” You certainly don’t have to, and it’s up to you to discern when to do so. That said, if you want to have true connections with people, and feel closer to them, the best way to do that is through authenticity.

It can be confusing when coming out with your truth feels awkward or hard, especially when you’ve been through it once before. But remember, as queer people, many of us developed an unconscious need to protect ourselves from homophobia or micro-aggressions at a very young age, and that mechanism still dwells within us as we move into new domains. If you feel like you’re regressing a bit on being out and proud, don’t beat yourself up. It comes from something deeply ingrained in us that seeks safety, acceptance, and love.

The truth is, you’ve done this before, so you know you can do it again! Try to recognize that much of your hesitation or fear likely stems from a sense of perceived disappointment or disapproval—coming more from within yourself than from your friends.

To make it less challenging, I might first try talking to one of the friends in your group who you feel the closest with, and rip the band-aid off. Saying, “I like dudes” might be exactly the strategy to take, because if you’re not making a big deal about it, it won’t be a big deal to them. After that, you can decide how to proceed with your other friends, or even ask your closer friend to help you relay the news.

Just like when you came out before, I’m sure you’ll feel a huge sense of relief when you finally speak your truth. Not only that, you’ll be stronger, happier, and more self-assured by choosing your authentic self over your fears.

If anyone has an issue with it, let’s just hope they use their college years to get a bit more educated. I hear Intro to Human Sexuality 101 still has a few openings…

Ask Jake is our advice column by Queerty editor and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jake Myers. If you have a question for Jake, email [email protected], or contact him through his LGBTQ therapy platform.