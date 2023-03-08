Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds’ sweaty abs have the gays imagining something

Screengrabs via @rafinharsr

There are too many musical icons that the gays look up to to count: Dolly Parton, Shakira, Megan Thee Stallion, ad infinitum. A recent viral concert moment has made it clear that some of the girls are ready to put pop rock band Imagine Dragons up on the list.

The band’s lead vocalist, Dan Reynolds, certainly has his appeal.Though being raised in the homophobic LDS Church (and still identifying as “culturally” Mormon), the singer has been vocal about his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

He’s not just the lip-service kind of ally, either. Back in 2017, he started the LOVELOUD Festival to support queer youth. In 2020, he took to Capitol Hill to continue the push for a federal ban on all conversion therapy. In 2021, he donated his childhood home in Las Vegas to Encircle, a group that aides struggling LGBTQ youth and families. He’s got the range.

This week, his activism isn’t what the gays have their eyes on. It’s in the back of their heads somewhere surely, but they’re a little distracted by his sweaty abs and bouncing pecs.

And who can blame ’em?:

Somehow, the TikTok folks had missed the imagining memo and had no idea the Dragons were draggin’ all of that. The most liked comment on this video reads, “Ummmm, since when does Imagine Dragons look like this?? Have I been missing out or what?”

First of all, yes. Second of all, there’s plenty more where that came from!

Like, PLENTY more:

Much like “Radioactive”, fans are definitely feeling it in their bones.

However thirsty the TikTok users are getting, the gays over on Twitter are on another level. We won’t repeat the most popular caption associated with these concert videos over there out of respect, but we need that clip of Mo’Nique in Charm School saying “Is this who we are? Is this what we represent?” to use immediately.

It kinda is what we represent, but we gotta be a little quieter.

Meanwhile, feel free to be loud about his activism! Or just do what it takes to finally get people to know what he looks like. Whichever one’s easier.