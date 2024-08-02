Entertainment*
In bed with Lil Nas X, on tour with Madonna & more behind-the-scenes music docs to stream this weekend

By Lee Meyer August 2, 2024 at 2:00pm
Image Credits (clockwise from top-left): ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare,’ Lionsgate | ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,’ Max | ‘The Velvet Underground,’ Apple | ‘Moonage Daydream,’ Neon

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Twist master extraordinaire M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, stars Josh Hartnett (it’s the Hartnett-aissance!) as Cooper, a doting girl dad who secures tickets to a concert of his daughter’s favorite pop star, Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), which becomes the center of a “dark and sinister event.”

In honor of Trap, which reportedly features a fabulous musical performance by Saleka Shyamalan—who, yes, is the director’s daughter—as the fictional pop icon, we’ve got concerts on the brain, and have decided to take a look back at features the give us a peek behind the scenes and behind the lives of our favorite musicians. Whether on the road, in the studio, or just out and proud, these documentaries show a whole new side to the stars we all know and love.

Read on for queer concert movies to stream this weekend.

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

This groundbreaking 1990 documentary, directed by Alek Keshishian, follows Madonna on her legendary Blond Ambition Tour and all the drama, surprising moments and music that comes along with a high-profile music tour. Throughout the film, Madonna’s various dancers are highlighted, most of them gay men, who are portrayed incredibly unapologetically for 1990. Madonna’s activism is also a focus, with the group even going to a pride parade at one point. This intimate look at Madonna’s world is a must-see for fans of the pop icon.

Now streaming on Pluto. Available to stream digitally on Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Amazon.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero

Directed by Zachary Manuel and Carlos López Estrada, this 2024 documentary explores the journey of the gay rapper/singer Lil Nas X (and his off-stage persona, Montero Lamar Hill) in the wake of his coming out and the huge splash (and silly controversy) he made with his debut album Montero. The movie not only includes Lil Nas X’s sexy and high-energy concert performances, but also his ongoing journey of self-acceptance and dealings with his family, who are in various states of coming to terms with his sexuality.

Now streaming on Max.

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen’s dazzling 2022 documentary about the life and times of David Bowie is both a cinematic spectacle and a brilliant new look at the mythical musician (can you tell we’re fans?). What makes the movie so special—aside from the brilliant songs—is the previously unreleased video of the queer Bowie’s world, including new interviews and backstage footage, all from Bowie’s archives. If you’ve ever liked a Bowie song—and who hasn’t?—you owe it to yourself to watch Moonage Daydream.

Now streaming on Max.

The Velvet Underground

Openly gay director Todd Haynes—the man behind of recent camp masterpiece May December—chronicles the story of the very queer glam rock band Velvet Underground. The film explores the music and world of Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison, John Cale, Doug Yule, and Maureen Tucker, as well as Reed’s artistic and personal collaboration with artist Andy Warhol. Fans of Reed will love this movie, and the movie explores the queerness—both literal and thematically—of the Velvet Underground’s music.

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Kicker…

Jerry Seinfeld and David Bowie make each other uncomfortable for way too long in this off-kilter Saturday Night Live sketch from 1999.

