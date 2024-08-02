In bed with Lil Nas X, on tour with Madonna & more behind-the-scenes music docs to stream this weekend

Image Credits (clockwise from top-left): ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare,’ Lionsgate | ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,’ Max | ‘The Velvet Underground,’ Apple | ‘Moonage Daydream,’ Neon

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Twist master extraordinaire M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, stars Josh Hartnett (it’s the Hartnett-aissance!) as Cooper, a doting girl dad who secures tickets to a concert of his daughter’s favorite pop star, Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), which becomes the center of a “dark and sinister event.”

In honor of Trap, which reportedly features a fabulous musical performance by Saleka Shyamalan—who, yes, is the director’s daughter—as the fictional pop icon, we’ve got concerts on the brain, and have decided to take a look back at features the give us a peek behind the scenes and behind the lives of our favorite musicians. Whether on the road, in the studio, or just out and proud, these documentaries show a whole new side to the stars we all know and love.

Read on for queer concert movies to stream this weekend.