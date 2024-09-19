After his false claims about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs failed to achieve its intended goal of drumming up excitement about the Trump/Vance ticket, vice presidential candidate JD Vance has pivoted to a different line of attack against the same group of people.

Over the past few days, the 40-year-old Republican has veered away from the whole pet-eating conspiracy theory to instead lean into stigma surrounding HIV. Specifically, he’s been peddling lies about Haitian immigrants spreading the virus around Springfield, Ohio.

But like 99% of the shit he says, the claims are 100% NOT true.

Vance: I don't align myself with the views of the proud boys but we have to remember this is a real problem. The media is use things like this to ignore the fact that thanks to Kamala Harris' open borders, there is a rise of HIV cases in Springfield, Ohio, pic.twitter.com/X7jVPHcIfi — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2024

According to Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of the State Department of Health, there has been no “measurable or discernible increase” in the spread of disease since the Haitian influx into Springfield.

The department’s website also regularly publishes data about numerous infectious diseases in the state and hasn’t seen any noticeable rise in new HIV cases, despite Vance insisting that it’s happening because, according to him, someone “on the ground” told him so.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine–who, like Vance, is a Republican–said the reports the VP wannabe appears to be citing are based on debunked misinformation that first started circulating on social media.

And Clark County Health Commissioner Chris Cook called his remarks complete “nonsense,” noting that new reported cases of HIV in Springfield went from five per 100,000 people in 2020 to nine per 100,000 people in 2022, but that number is about on par with the average of seven new reported cases per 100,000 in the rest of Ohio.

In a statement, Equality Springfield’s Executive Committee called Vance’s comments on HIV “dangerous and baseless.”

Equality Springfield unequivocally denounces the dangerous and baseless claims that our Haitian population has led to “skyrocketing” cases of HIV in Springfield. We are steadfast in our commitment to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and call on all media outlets to promote facts and debunk falsehoods.

In a series of social media post yesterday, GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, accused him and other Republicans pushing the valse narrative of “selfish targeting of vulnerable communities.”

“HIV is a serious topic that should always be discussed with care and with the goal of ending the stigma that fuels the epidemic,” she tweeted. “We have come so far in understanding the truth about HIV, and we cannot afford to lose this crucial progress.”

Leaders and all in the media must prioritize facts to protect public health and safety, and end this selfish targeting of vulnerable communities, in Springfield and everywhere. ?(1/4) — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) September 18, 2024

Vance’s latest line of attack against Haitian immigrants is rooted in misinformation that dates back to the very early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. In 1983, the CDC issued an incorrect statement claiming Haitians, along with “homosexuals, heroin users, [and] hemophiliacs,” were more prone to catching the virus.

As a result, for several years after that, Haitian refugees seeking asylum in the US were subjected to HIV/AIDS screenings, and 200 HIV-positive Haitians refugees were held at Guantanamo Bay. Eventually, the CDC figured out that Haitians don’t actually suffer from a pathological condition that makes them more susceptible to HIV, and so it removed them from the risk group in 1985.

But that didn’t stop Trump from saying that 15,000 Haitian immigrants who had just arrived in the US “all have AIDS” back in 2017. And, sadly, it’s not stopping Vance from continuing to push the lie in 2024.

Earlier this month, GLAAD released its fifth annual State of HIV Stigma Report, which tracks Americans’ knowledge, attitudes, and sentiments about HIV and HIV stigma. The study found:

A significant reduction in the belief that stigma around HIV still exists over five years, from 89% in 2020 to 85% in 2024.

Knowledge of HIV remains stable with nearly 90% of Americans reporting they know at least a little about HIV, with half of Americans feeling knowledgeable.

Gen Z continues to be among the least knowledgeable generations about HIV. Only 37% of Gen Z adults are knowledgeable about HIV, on par with five years ago.

The following areas have seen declines over the last five years of tracking: A significant decrease in the belief that everyone should get tested for HIV, from 77% in 2020 to 67% in 2024. This decline is seen across all regions of the country. A significant decrease in the belief that people living with HIV can live long, healthy lives, from 90% in 2020 to 85% in 2024.

