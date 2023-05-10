In just one week, you’ll be able to read all about Josh Hawley’s manhood

Josh Hawley‘s hotly-anticipated manifesto on masculinity is almost here, y’all!
The quick-footed, anti-LGBTQ+ senator’s new book Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs hits shelves next Tuesday.
The 256-page tome, published by Regnery Publishing, “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.”
“Practical, down to earth, and urgent, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs is required reading for every American patriot,” the description reads.
Early reviews have been rather limp and uninspiring.
Martin Pengelly at The Guardian writes that Hawley “dwells at length on pornography and its deleterious influence over modern American men” and blasts guys like social media influencer Andrew Tate, for “sleeping with as many women as possible, berating them, abusing them and celebrating it all as manly, as ‘freedom’.”
Meanwhile, Melinda Henneberger at the Kansas City Star notes:
Hawley claims that the left is eager to cast “traditional masculine virtues” like courage, independence and assertiveness as “a danger to society.”
They are? Examples, please, of anyone, anywhere, speaking out against any of these attributes, which aren’t only masculine, by the way, and are prized across the ideological spectrum. Of all the disingenuous claims Josh Hawley has made, this is among the most ludicrous.
“Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?” he asks.
First, many men I know are on the contrary working hard to make this world a better place. And to blame all bad-boy behavior on liberal aspersions is the opposite of calling men back to personal responsibility.
It’s also getting dragged on Twitter…
To promote the book, Hawley recently spoke at Stronger 2023, one of the biggest conferences for Christian men in America, where he gave a widely-ridiculed speech about a dude’s “purpose” in life.
Despite previous reports that it would not be released in hardcover, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audio format on May 16.
6 Comments
Kangol2
Josh Hawley’s manhood is like a thin mist on a very windy day, so no thanks!
Fahd
Not surprised that the thin-wristed, fine-boned, insurrection-supporting, and traitorous Senator is obsessed with “manhood” and pornography.
How sad that American politics have sunk this low. Rick Santorum, however misguided, seemed sincere, but Hawley, who is a Stanford and Yale Law graduate, is just a cynical panderer, even worse than Ted Cruz, his fellow Senate pariah.
The sensible people of Missouri should expel him from office as soon as possible.
abfab
In 20 seconds would be more accurate.
abfab
Here’s a good book for you to enjoy, bitch boy.
Uncensored Hardcover – December 17, 2008
by Joe Oppedisano (Author)
4.0 4.0 out of 5 stars 6 ratings
A bold, masculine, and completely uncensored continuation of the best-selling photography book Testosterone, Joe Oppedisano’s Uncensored is a journey of men and their deepest desires. From straightforward pinup portraits of uninhibited men and their raw sensuality to elaborate fantasies of bondage, sex, and ecstasy, Uncensored delivers the quality you ve come to expect from Oppedisano and amplifies it ten-fold!
Uncensored documents Oppedisano as he bravely steps outside his realm of dark, erotically charged dungeons. Each page is injected with a compellingly tantalizing display of flesh as he embarks upon his mission with a successful mix of masculinity, sexuality, glam and ironic humor amidst stunningly bright locations. Rugged men openly engage in displays of bondage on urban sidewalks while muscular athletes are captured in breathtaking form surrounded by lush landscapes. Through the lens of his camera, Oppedisano opens a new door with Uncensored, which proudly takes audiences both new and old to another level of artistic vision only previously imagined.
Features some of today’s hottest porn stars including Steve Cruz (cover model), Colton Ford, Tober Brandt, Jake Deckard, Erik Rhodes and more.
JaredNorthcutt30
This headline got me excited. Fake news.
JaredNorthcutt30
The thing is: We are a nation desensitized to porn. And the explosion of social media standards. In the 1990s, we took the anoxeric and cutting trends seriously. Now there’s a side that exists that would like to put their heads in the sand. I think about the autistic teens who took on new gender identification in the course of a mere pandemic year as exhibit A.