In just one week, you’ll be able to read all about Josh Hawley’s manhood

Josh Hawley‘s hotly-anticipated manifesto on masculinity is almost here, y’all!

The quick-footed, anti-LGBTQ+ senator’s new book Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs hits shelves next Tuesday.

The 256-page tome, published by Regnery Publishing, “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.”

“Practical, down to earth, and urgent, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs is required reading for every American patriot,” the description reads.

Early reviews have been rather limp and uninspiring.

Martin Pengelly at The Guardian writes that Hawley “dwells at length on pornography and its deleterious influence over modern American men” and blasts guys like social media influencer Andrew Tate, for “sleeping with as many women as possible, berating them, abusing them and celebrating it all as manly, as ‘freedom’.”

Meanwhile, Melinda Henneberger at the Kansas City Star notes:

Hawley claims that the left is eager to cast “traditional masculine virtues” like courage, independence and assertiveness as “a danger to society.” They are? Examples, please, of anyone, anywhere, speaking out against any of these attributes, which aren’t only masculine, by the way, and are prized across the ideological spectrum. Of all the disingenuous claims Josh Hawley has made, this is among the most ludicrous. “Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?” he asks. First, many men I know are on the contrary working hard to make this world a better place. And to blame all bad-boy behavior on liberal aspersions is the opposite of calling men back to personal responsibility.

It’s also getting dragged on Twitter…

In honor of Josh Hawley (R – Virginia) dropping his manly book of mantastic manhood for men, aimed at insecure boys, we should have a thread highlighting his manliness. I'll start. Here's ubermensch Josh manily shopping for manly wine in the middle of a workday. Like a man. pic.twitter.com/8VmvkSMYlZ — Kyle Garner (@KyleGarnerMO) May 1, 2023

Josh Hawley wrote a book about “Manhood” and now I can’t stop laughing. ??? pic.twitter.com/bHFrYIrOqZ — Jo? (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2023

Josh Hawley has written a book called, "Manhood, The Masculine Virtues America Needs.



I truly don't understand Republicans obsession with manhood, other men's testicles, and Hunter Biden's penis.



I do know that the need to control women isn't a masculine virtue.#ProudBlue pic.twitter.com/eVAiXkztlA — LA Blue Dot in GA ?? (@namwella1961) May 1, 2023

Sprint and get your Josh Hawley "Manhood" book today! He's so excited to tell you all about his manhood. Hope you like short stories. pic.twitter.com/uIWoqixBJi — penopoly (@penopolyistic) May 1, 2023

Josh Hawley had the first stop of his book tour for his soon-to-be-released book on "Manhood" — and this was the warmup act the night before: pic.twitter.com/K4gIGkV67o — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) May 1, 2023

To promote the book, Hawley recently spoke at Stronger 2023, one of the biggest conferences for Christian men in America, where he gave a widely-ridiculed speech about a dude’s “purpose” in life.

The Josh Hawley ‘Manhood’ book tour has begun, and I am insanely inspired already. pic.twitter.com/qfqF84djEJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2023

Despite previous reports that it would not be released in hardcover, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audio format on May 16.