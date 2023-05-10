manly manifesto

In just one week, you’ll be able to read all about Josh Hawley’s manhood

By

Josh Hawley‘s hotly-anticipated manifesto on masculinity is almost here, y’all!

The quick-footed, anti-LGBTQ+ senator’s new book Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs hits shelves next Tuesday.

The 256-page tome, published by Regnery Publishing, “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.”

“Practical, down to earth, and urgent, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs is required reading for every American patriot,” the description reads.

Cover image of Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs by Josh Hawley

Early reviews have been rather limp and uninspiring.

Martin Pengelly at The Guardian writes that Hawley “dwells at length on pornography and its deleterious influence over modern American men” and blasts guys like social media influencer Andrew Tate, for “sleeping with as many women as possible, berating them, abusing them and celebrating it all as manly, as ‘freedom’.”

Meanwhile, Melinda Henneberger at the Kansas City Star notes:

Hawley claims that the left is eager to cast “traditional masculine virtues” like courage, independence and assertiveness as “a danger to society.”

They are? Examples, please, of anyone, anywhere, speaking out against any of these attributes, which aren’t only masculine, by the way, and are prized across the ideological spectrum. Of all the disingenuous claims Josh Hawley has made, this is among the most ludicrous.

“Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?” he asks.

First, many men I know are on the contrary working hard to make this world a better place. And to blame all bad-boy behavior on liberal aspersions is the opposite of calling men back to personal responsibility.

It’s also getting dragged on Twitter…

To promote the book, Hawley recently spoke at Stronger 2023, one of the biggest conferences for Christian men in America, where he gave a widely-ridiculed speech about a dude’s “purpose” in life.

Despite previous reports that it would not be released in hardcover, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audio format on May 16.

Related

Mike Pence‘s gay-hating wife Karen very excited to announce new memoir destined for bookstore bargain bins

Karen’s other publishing credits include a 1991 letter to the editor of the Indianapolis Star in which she railed against LGBTQ+ people.