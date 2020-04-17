Indya Moore raises $20k to help black & trans people during COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 has prompted actress Indya Moore to go into activist mode. They have already raised $20,000 to aid black and transgender people during the pandemic.

“In times of crises..” the Pose star said via Instagram, “well really… in times.. all the time… Black trans women are the last of us all to receive help and resources if any at all. Its really important to me to prioritize those who will always be thought of last if thought of at all. I am looking at all requests and I am looking at all trans folks in need however I am prioritizing the needs of black trans women first, the ones who are least likely to have friends, boyfriends and families checking in or present at all. I hope you are too!!”

Moore solicited donations beginning March 17, providing a QR code whereby fans could donate to their relief fund.

Related: Indya Moore gets into violent altercation with Trump supporter in shocking video

“This fund started with an intention to give 50 dollars to the first 50 black trans folk who commented under my first post about covid relief, from my own funds,” Moore said. “However, I was inspired by how many of us are in need of assistance and knew i needed to give more, so i continued until I realized that I had to also allocate funds to take care of my family during this emergency as well. I decided that the best way to continue the fund would be to initiate a wealth redistribution system where I invite my IG community & Fan base to participate. I was completely touched by the interest of our allies (AND other fellow trans folk!) to support black trans folk to navigate the impact of the pandemic.

Because of YOU We got to take care of about 400 people with 20 thousand dollars.”

Moore also said the funds would extend to aid “Latinx, Asian, indigenous, Queer, trans, disabled and differently-abled folk as well.”

In addition to their charity work and role on Pose, Moore has also appeared in a number of films including Queen & Slim and works as a print model.