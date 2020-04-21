Influencer Juan de Dios Pantoja says that’s definitely NOT him in alleged gay sex tape

Mexican influencer and aspiring singer Juan de Dios Pantoja has over 19 million YouTube followers, 13 million Instagram followers, and 3 million Twitter followers. But nobody can acquire that many fans without picking up a few enemies along the way.

The 24-year-old recently found himself at the center of false gay rumors after someone began circulating an alleged sex tape featuring him and another man.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel this week, Pantoja, who is married to a woman and has a kid, insists that he’s not gay and that he is the victim of an attempted smear campaign.

“I have nothing against gay people, but I am not gay,” he says. “I do not like men. If I liked them, I think now would be the perfect time to say it.”

Related: Mexican actor finds himself at the center of bisexual rumors after posting thirsty photo

He goes on to say that anyone who thinks the guy in the video is him clearly isn’t very observant. If they were, they’d notice he has completely different tattoos than Pantoja.

“The video is manipulated to make people believe that it is me,” he explains. “The guy in that video has a tattoo here [points to his arm] … and besides he is dark. They put a filter on him to make him look whiter, and, boom! Juan de Dios Pantoja.”

In a follow up tweet, Pantoja explained: “The video they uploaded brought him very close so that the tattoos are not seen and people think it is me.” And in another tweet, he said, “You will never see a video of me with another man.”

Pantoja’s fake sex tape comes on the heels of a real sex tape featuring him and a woman other than his wife that leaked last week.

After the real tape hit the internet, Pantoja issued an apology to his wife and said he’s working to repair their relationship.

In the video posted on YouTube this week, he says all of this sex tape nonsense has him rethinking his entire career.

“I am seriously thinking about retiring from this,” he laments. “I know that at this point everyone wants me to do it, and I am possibly going to do it. I am fed up, I am tired of so much nonsense.”

Related: Mexican actor José Eduardo Derbez once again addresses bisexual rumors after thirsty photo reveal