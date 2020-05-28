Influencer reveals that she learned her dad was gay when she walked in on him with another guy

View this post on Instagram
EPISODE 2 IS OUT NOW: My dad is my best friend! The person I love most in the world and I will always forever support him! He’s the best father I could have ever asked for and I thank God everyday for him! BTW: We were born the same day ?????? @youtube #SecretLifeOfLele LINK IN BIO!
Lele Pons is a social media star with over 40 million Instagram followers, 16 million YouTube subscribers, and a gay dad who she adores.
In the most recent episode of her web series The Secret Life of Lele Pons, she opens up about the time she learned her dad was gay after she accidentally walked in on him with another man.
“I came to his room and I saw him actually, like, sleeping with a man. And I was, like, 10 years old, and that for me was, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe it. Like, I saw… my dad,'” the 23-year-old Venezuelan recalls.
Pons goes on to say that learning about her father’s sexuality wasn’t an easy thing for her to grasp as a child.
Today, Pons says she and her father have worked through their issues and are “so close,” even joking that be’s since gotten revenge on her for walking in on him and his lover.
3 Comments
Cam
Truthfully, he probably told her but that didn’t make as good a story.
Hdtex
Please tell this “Influencer” that she has NO “influence” and she should really keep her dirty laundry at home.
James Hart
An “influencer?”
That MUST be a joke on Queerty’s part.