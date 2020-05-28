family secrets

Influencer reveals that she learned her dad was gay when she walked in on him with another guy

By

Lele Pons is a social media star with over 40 million Instagram followers, 16 million YouTube subscribers, and a gay dad who she adores.

In the most recent episode of her web series The Secret Life of Lele Pons, she opens up about the time she learned her dad was gay after she accidentally walked in on him with another man.

“I came to his room and I saw him actually, like, sleeping with a man. And I was, like, 10 years old, and that for me was, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe it. Like, I saw… my dad,'” the 23-year-old Venezuelan recalls.

Pons goes on to say that learning about her father’s sexuality wasn’t an easy thing for her to grasp as a child.

  

Today, Pons says she and her father have worked through their issues and are “so close,” even joking that be’s since gotten revenge on her for walking in on him and his lover.

 

Watch.