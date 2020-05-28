Influencer reveals that she learned her dad was gay when she walked in on him with another guy

Lele Pons is a social media star with over 40 million Instagram followers, 16 million YouTube subscribers, and a gay dad who she adores.

In the most recent episode of her web series The Secret Life of Lele Pons, she opens up about the time she learned her dad was gay after she accidentally walked in on him with another man.

“I came to his room and I saw him actually, like, sleeping with a man. And I was, like, 10 years old, and that for me was, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe it. Like, I saw… my dad,'” the 23-year-old Venezuelan recalls.

Pons goes on to say that learning about her father’s sexuality wasn’t an easy thing for her to grasp as a child.

“When my dad told me he was gay, it was a surprise but I didn’t judge him,” she says. “I tried so hard to understand him, and eventually I did.” “I said, ‘OK, you’re gay. I want to understand how you feel and what made you decide to marry my mom and what made you decide to tell me now?’ I just want to understand everything.”