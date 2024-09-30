Tyler McKnight is multi-talented. The Atlanta-based influencer spends his workdays preparing financial documents and evenings in front of the camera.

In between, he sheds his business attire for fashion-forward lewks and nice pairs of briefs. McKnight can wear it all.

The proof is in the photos 😛😛😛

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

McKnight, 27, is an auditor at Ernst & Young, which isn’t a typical career choice for a model and aspiring actor. But he’s always prioritized financial security, which allows him to pursue his creative passions.

“As I got older, I placed a lot of value of having a job that would offer immediate financial security and stability,” he told Voyage ATL. “I knew I wanted a career in business, so accounting just kind of fell into my lap.”

Speaking of falling into laps, we suddenly feel like taking a seat. All of this talk about taxes and finances is making our gay little heads spin!

Named one of the “Most Eligible Atlantans” by Jezebel Magazine, McKnight, whose stage name is “Tyler James,” signed on with his modeling agency a couple of years ago. As a child, he was always interested in the arts, cherishing his trips to craft stores so he could buy high-end oil pastels.

Still, Tyler felt out of place growing up in the Atlanta suburbs. He struggled to understand his identity as a gay Black man. “That was my main challenge– navigating the restraints that come with being a black gay male in the Georgia suburbs,” he told Shoutout Atlanta. “I played sports, which I hated deep down.”

Now 27 years old, McKnight feels more at ease with himself. His reps at Fashion Forward Agency are always hooking him up with new gigs.

With a ripped bod and easy smile, McKnight looks good in any fit.

Even though McKnight has been fortunate to find success in the modeling space, he knows life as a creator isn’t easy. He’s also enrolled himself in acting classes.

When it comes to acting, patience is certainly a virtue!

“One thing I’ve learned though is that acting, modeling, and content creation is not for the weak,” he said. “You have to get used to rejection because it’s a part of the industry.”

One of McKnight’s biggest challenges is finding the balance between his careers. He often has to switch from “corporate mode” to “camera mode.”

“I’m trying to give myself a little grace and not spread myself too thin to avoid getting burnt out,” he said.

While his day job can make time management difficult, McKnight knows he’s blessed to have the financial cushion. “I certainly don’t regret spending five and a half years in college to become an accountant,” he said. “It has allowed me to finance my creative endeavors while living comfortably.”

By staying and thriving in Georgia, McKnight is showing other queer Black kids in the South it’s possible to have it all: success, security and self-love. His accolades are a testament to perseverance.

“I feel like each step I take, no matter how small, will ultimately allow me to achieve all of my goals,” he said. “The biggest lessons I’ve learned so far is that nothing is unattainable if you truly work hard for it, and timing is absolutely everything.”

So far, McKnight has found the right balance. We love watching him thrive… and seeing him show off!

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.